"Does encourage his fans to be parasocial" - MoistCr1TiKaL calls Dream "creepy" for engaging with his young audience in "inappropriate ways"

Twitch streamer and YouTuber Charlie "MoistCr1TiKaL" shared his perspective on the controversy surrounding fellow creator Clay "Dream" in a recent video on his YouTube channel. For context, recently, there have been allegations made against the Minecraft streamer involving possible "grooming" incidents and other inappropriate messages he may have sent to individuals.

Considering that a major chunk of his audience is on the younger side, Clay's online behavior has often been called upon. Charlie, too, did not hold back while giving his take on the streamer and his online persona. He said:

"I truly believe Dream is a narcissist. I think most people believe that and I think Dream knows his audience mainly skews towards kids. Dream's audience has always been on the younger side of things and Dream constantly engages with them in very inappropriate ways such as posting thirst traps."

(Timestamp: 02:29)

MoistCr1TiKaL weighs in on the recent "grooming" allegations against Dream

Although MoistCr1TiKaL may not be the biggest supporter of Dream's online persona, he adopted a more measured approach when assessing the recent allegations against Dream over the past few days.

As an example, one of the allegations against Dream claimed that he had sent inappropriate messages, including "moaning" sounds, to an individual (also allegedly underage). Reacting to this, Charlie said:

"This is allegedly Dream's Snapchat account but there's nothing connecting this account to those videos whatsoever. You can easily just make a fake "Dream Dream" Snapchat account. There's nothing in those videos that has his face or anything. It's just the sound of someone moaning."

He added:

"There's also no proof of it being sent to a minor, at least nothing that I can find here. So the only proof here is the name - 'Dream Dream'."

What did the fans say?

MoistCr1TiKaL's video on Dream has already garnered over 2 million views, with more than 8K comments. Here are some of the top ones:

When it comes to Dream and the controversies surrounding him, this is not the only recent incident in which he has become embroiled. He was also involved in an online verbal dispute with voice actor Nicolas Cantu. Aside from their online tirades, Dream accused Cantu of physically assaulting him. To read about all the allegations made against the actor, click here.