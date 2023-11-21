What are the new allegations against Dream? Accusations and streamer's response explored

Minecraft streamer and YouTuber Clay "Dream" has yet again found himself in another online controversy after a burner account, operating anonymously under the username Burner 22 (@b88221141), shared a series of videos purportedly disclosing the streamer's alleged attempt to send explicit messages to an individual on Snapchat (alleged to be underaged).

As per the burner account, the streamer exchanged s*xually explicit messages with an individual (alleged to have been "knowingly" done) in 2019, at a time when the other person was still a teenager, while Dream himself was 20 years old. Here's the post:

Burner account drops huge allegations against the Minecraft streamer (Image via X/@b88221141)

Dream accused of having sent inappropriate messages to a teenager

Dream is once again entangled in "grooming" allegations following the burner account's release of a series of screenshots, chat logs, and recordings, strongly implying that the streamer sent inappropriate messages to an underage individual.

In one of the chat logs, it is alleged that two of the streamer's friends discussed and stated that the streamer had confessed to exchanging such messages. Here's what the post read:

Chat log targeted at the streamer released by the burner account (Image via X/@b88221141)

Furthermore, the burner account asserted that they have already filed a complaint with child protection authorities and are in the process of reaching out to the Orange County Sheriff's Office and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children:

The streamer could be facing legal trouble (Image via X/@b88221141)

The burner account additionally shared a second set of screen recordings where the streamer is purportedly heard moaning, along with sending explicit messages to the alleged victim. In one of the screen recordings, for example, he allegedly wrote (via Snapchat):

"I'd tease the sh*t out of you. Kiss your neck, run my hands up your body. You look so s*xy right now."

In another, he wrote (allegedly):

"F**k yes, your t*ts are so nice. I'm so close oml I just want to fill you up princess."

Expand Tweet

Dream responds to the allegations

The streamer has briefly addressed the allegations through his private secondary X account. In one of his posts, he appears to suggest, according to the screenshot, that the burner account only recorded the messages recently ("yesterday") and not back in 2019 as claimed. He also stated:

"I didn't have time to gather more about this person, the dates, the logs, etc, because I'm currently about to fly, but again, will in my video. I hate the internet & hate how cruel everything is right now."

Streamer responds to the allegations (Image via X/@DreamIsPrivate)

Despite Dream asserting that the screenshots of his Snapchats were captured recently, the alleged victim claims to have shared the evidence as early as 2019. It remains to be seen whether the Minecraft star will share additional details regarding the allegations against him.