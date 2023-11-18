"Allergy to the truth continues" - Dream responds as netizen accuses him of "ruining" Nicolas Cantu's career

After Clay “Dream” released a video of the actor Nicolas Cantu ranting, social media turned on the streamer, accusing him of ruining Cantu's career. While some agreed with the Minecraft content creator, quite a few people lashed out on social media, accusing him of a variety of misdeeds. This led to the Dream replying to many of these people, calling them out for spreading falsehoods.

It’s unlikely that the drama between Dream and Nicolas Cantu will dissipate anytime soon, considering how many people are talking about it. After a few hours replying to people on X.com, the Minecraft streamer briefly stepped away from the action. However, the social media continued to comment on the situation.

“The allergy to the truth continues lol”

Social media accuses Dream of ruining Nicolas Cantu’s career by sharing controversial video

As per the video of Nicolas Cantu released by Dream recently, the actor allegedly said a variety of homophobic and racist things. The Minecraft content creator would also allege that the two got into a physical altercation. Quite a few people blame Clay for ruining Cantu's career by recording him.

The streamer would quickly move to refute allegations levied at him (Image via X.com)

However, Dream has refuted several of these things repeatedly. He highlighted that he didn’t do the filming and that, in fact, it was Nicolas Cantu who asked to be recorded.

The streamer was also accused of letting the underage actor drink, and the response to that was that Cantu had a fake ID and didn’t even know the actor before that night. He also highlighted that the video is two months old, and he hasn’t been holding onto it for “years”.

Another person highlighted the Uber Driver conversation. The content creator renamed the person on his phone to avoid leaking someone’s phone number and to not dox them. He briefly ranted that people won’t take this level of scrutiny to accusations made against him.

One social media user at first claimed to be present when several things went down (Image via X.com)

One person claimed to be at Twitchcon with Dream and claimed he insulted a girl, calling her a “w**re” over the course of three days. However, the Minecraft streamer refuted the claims, stating not only was the person not in the same state but also followed up to point out that the person kept changing their stance on what went down.

The Minecraft streamer also had a response for this user (Image via X.com)

Clay also said that the Twitchcon happened after the physical altercation and recording and that he avoided Nicolas Cantu the entire time.

However, it wasn’t all negatives that the streamer replied to. There were other vocal supporters of the Minecraft superstar who believed him instead of the words of others involved in this conflict. Dream responded that there are people who simply hate him and have their minds made up; no matter what was said, it wouldn’t be enough for them.

Social media reacts to Dream’s response

There were a large number of responses to the streamer on social media (Image via X.com)

There was a wide assortment of responses to Dream’s initial tweet, where he said, “the allergy to the truth continues”. Quite a few people came to his defense, but just as many were there to lay the blame on him.

Many accused the streamer of holding onto the footage to blackmail the actor later. Clay professed across a variety of tweets that the actor asked to be recorded, but not many would believe that.

Even if the drama between the two men settles down, it’s unlikely that social media netizens will forget about it; everyone has their opinion on who was right and wrong during this feud between Nicolas Cantu and Clay.