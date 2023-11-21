"Hate how cruel everything is" - Dream responds to recent allegations, suggests messages were posted to frame him

Minecraft streamer Clay "Dream" has addressed the recent accusations directed at him. For context, on November 20, a burner account under the username Burner 22 (@b88221141) posted a series of screenshots and screen recordings, claiming that the streamer had sent inappropriate messages to someone on Snapchat.

The messages in question have been purported to have been dated back to 2019, when the streamer was 20, and the receiver (the alleged victim) was between 16-17. Given the seriousness of the situation, the streamer promptly addressed the allegations, expressing:

"I didn't have time to gather more about this person, the dates, the logs, etc, because I'm currently about to fly, but again, will in my video. I hate the internet & hate how cruel everything is right now."

The streamer responds to the "grooming" allegations (Image via X/@DreamIsPrivate)

What are the allegations against Minecraft star Dream?

Dream has once again found himself in a precarious situation after a burner account claimed that the streamer sent explicit messages and audio recordings to an individual, who is alleged to be a teenager, in 2019.

According to screen recordings, the messages visibly displayed on the screen are unequivocally explicit. Furthermore, the recordings capture the sender audibly moaning in the messages. It is purported that these messages were exchanged between the streamer and the alleged victim.

The burner account accuses the streamer of sending inappropriate messages (Image via X/@b88221141)

Another instance of such messages can be seen here:

Expand Tweet

Moreover, the burner account asserted that they have already reported the entire incident to child protective authorities and are considering filing a report with the Orange County Sheriffs:

The burner account alleges to have made a report against the streamer (Image via X/@b88221141)

As observed in Dream's response, he claims that the screen recordings and screenshots were recently captured. This was evident in his statement, accompanied by a screenshot he shared, which included the date and time indicating when the screenshots were taken. (Snapchat notifies users if chat logs have been recorded or screenshotted)

Burner account alleges that the screenshots were from 2019 (Image via X/@tmoneydamaster)

However, this claim was contested when another screenshot emerged (through @tmoneydamaster), showing the victim sharing the alleged messages in 2019.

Clearly, there is a discrepancy in the accounts of both parties. It remains to be seen whether the streamer will offer additional explanations in his defense.