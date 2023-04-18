Twitch streamer Perrikaryal who uses EEG to 'mind-control' her character in Elden Ring has finally beaten the game

Twitch streamer and partner Perrikaryal, who also goes by Perri, has finally finished her Elden Ring run assisted by an EEG (Electroencephalogram) that allowed her to control her character via "mind-control." FromSoftware games are known to be quite difficult, with speed runs and challenge runs making soul-like games even harder to complete.

That hasn't stopped streamers from concocting various challenges while playing Elden Ring and Perrikaryal recently became the Elden Lord after defeating the final boss of the game.

Perrikaryal was too stunned to speak after finishing Elden Ring with an EEG assist

Below is the exact moment when the streamer finally beat Elden Beast, which is the final boss of the main story.

As expected, Perrikaryal was too stunned to speak after the boss died and could not believe she had completed Elden Ring while using an EEG to assist in her playthrough. The British-Canadian streamer has a Masters in Psychology and has been using the device used for neural function in medical research to play the game for some time now.

How does the encephalogram work?

Perri has been playing the Game of the Year since January using an encephalogram. The device is used by doctors and scientists to measure and detect electrical activity in the brain with the help of sensors attached to the subject's scalp.

The streamer found an innovative way to tune one such device in such a way that it can recognize certain brain waves which then correspond to the 'Attack' keybind on her controller. This is the response given by her channel's bot in the chat when typing "!mindcontrol":

"I'm using an EEG (brain imaging device) to monitor my brain activity live on screen. It works by picking up electrical activity from my brain on the sensor pads on my head, made conductive with saline solution. I then trained it to recognise certain states and binded it to my attack key!"

Readers should note that the EEG only has an attack key bind, and the streamer used conventional methods to move around the Lands Between in her attempt to complete the game. Here is her reaction to defeating Malenia, arguably the hardest boss in the game using her limited "mindcontrol."

Fan reactions to Perrikaryal completing Elden Ring using the encephalogram

Here is how her chat responded when she finally beat the Elden Beast.

Chat reactions (Image via perrikaryal/Twitch)

Elden Ring challenge runs have become quite popular on Twitch. Read more about MissMikkaa who has completed the game using innovative restrictions such as playing the game simultaneously on PlayStation and PC.

