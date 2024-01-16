TwitchCon 2024 Europe and North America announced: Dates and venues explored

TwitchCon 2024 dates for both Europe and North American conventions have been announced by the Amazon-owned platform. This comes days after Twitch announced layoffs. The streaming site has been subject to much scrutiny from the community after the CEO confirmed reports about laying off 500 employees last week. With speculation among fans building up, the announcement of the conventions for this year has been welcomed by fans.

The 2024 TwitchCon Europe will be held between June 29 and 30, and the event will be held at Rotterdam Ahoy for the first time. Furthermore, it has also been reported that the Netherlands will be holding the convention for the next couple of years (2025 and 2026) as well. The tickets for the Rotterdam convention are slated to go live sometime in February.

The North American event will return to the San Diego Convention Centre later this year after last year's change saw them go to Las Vegas. The dates are September 20-22. Readers should also note that San Diego will be hosting the convention till 2028 as the streaming platform has reserved the Convention Centre till that year.

TwitchCon announced amid budget concerns after the Amazon-owned platform laid off 35% of its workforce

CEO Dan Clancy had recently addressed the community in a live stream on the platform, revealing that Twitch is yet to become profitable. In a bid to justify the recent job cuts, he also talked about the need for sustainability. He allayed further fear by assuring that the site's functionality would not be jeopardized.

It is clear that users, both streamers and viewers, have been quite concerned about the future of the purple platform. During the CEO's livestream address, many viewers had much to say about the company, with one person even suggesting that they could try to cancel the TwitchCon to save money.

Be that as it may, Dan Clancy answered the query by claiming that the conventions may not be very profitable but are highly important for the community. He stated:

"No, I don't think so. First of all, while not quite true, TwitchCon should be able to operate and break even. It shouldn't cost us money to do TwitchCons. We've made good progress on there, we need to keep making progress. People run conventions all the time to make money."

The CEO continued by stating how vital the conventions are for the fans:

"I think TwitchCons are a very valuable opportunity to bring the community together in person. So, I think they are very important, and we've got two coming up and we will announce them soon."

With the conventions having been announced, fans had a variety of reactions to the venues and dates. Here are a few general reactions from X, with some raising concerns that the EU event clashes with the Vidcon.

Vidcon is slated to start on June 26, 2024, and end five days later on June 29, 2024, the day the Rotterdam TwitchCon is slated to start. With many content creators known to make an appearance at both events, this is sure to affect some schedules. Twitch may still have the option to shuffle the dates around before tickets go on sale next month (February).