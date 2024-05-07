Apex Legends Season 21 just launched and players are already facing several issues, including a heirloom equip bug. In regards to bug-free launches, Apex Legends notably laid off most of its quality assurance testers last year. This specific bug was discovered by @xsavii999x and then highlighted by trusted data miner/leaker @HYPERMYSTx.

This article will explore the nature of the heirloom equip bug, possible fixes, reasons, and more in Apex Legends Season 21.

Apex Legends heirloom equip bug: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

The Apex Legends heirloom equip bug is causing players to queue into a match without having their heirloom equipped. Many panicked upon not seeing a heirloom in their hands, thinking it might have been removed from their account. Notably, players previously faced another bug where they lost all their items and progress from their accounts.

The heirloom is only missing when you enter a match and is not equipable in the lobby. Given that heirlooms are the most expensive items in the game, the community is naturally concerned about this bug. For this reason, HYPERMYST took to X to point it out, so players can rest assured that they still own their heirlooms.

That said, here are some possible fixes for this bug.

1) Equip Heirloom Manually

This is a temporary solution but whenever you’re in a lobby, equip your heirloom manually. This might let you have your heirloom during the match. Repeat the process when you return to the lobby after the game. While this method has only worked for some, it still is worth a shot.

2) Verify your game files

Since we do not know the source of the bug, it could be from the client’s side. If that’s the case, verifying the game files and removing any corrupt ones, could fix this issue. Especially after a big update like this, a complete re-verification of your Apex Legends game files could help.

Disclaimer: Please note that the fixes provided are not guaranteed to work.

Developer Response

In response to the many Apex Legends Season 21 bugs resurfacing, Respawn Entertainment addressed the community on X and announced its efforts to provide fixes:

"Season 21 of @PlayApex is live but we're troubleshooting some issues with Ranked at the moment. We'll let you know as soon as everything is up and running."

This covers everything about the Apex Legends heirloom equip bug.