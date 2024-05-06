Apex Legends Season 21 bug fixes have been implemented to improve upon the gameplay experience when tuned into the game. With Season 20, the introduction of a brand-new EVO system, and a range of other RPG-like features led to the game developing several bugs and errors. These have caused immeasurable frustration among players, especially when they pop up in their ranked games.

This article will lay out the bug fixes and quality-of-life changes implemented by Respawn Entertainment to bypass these issues and help preserve the game's competitive integrity. Read on for a detailed brief on the Apex Legends Season 21 bug fixes.

Apex Legends Season 21 bug fixes and quality of life changes

Expand Tweet

Here's a list of all the bug fixes implemented with Apex Legends Season 21:

Apex Legends Season 21 bug fixes

Equipping an Evac Tower or Mobile Respawn Beacon will no longer close the inventories of other players in the match

Firing Range : Fixed some edge cases where Legend change was available when it shouldn’t be

: Fixed some edge cases where Legend change was available when it shouldn’t be Fixed occasional crashes when interacting with an enemy’s crafted banner

“Mischief Medic” no longer appears as “Highlighted Healer”

Olympus : Players can no longer enter/exit the Vault without a key

: Players can no longer enter/exit the Vault without a key Survey Beacons and Ring Consoles should be pingable again from the map

When hip firing with the Devotion, it will properly track its reticle

You might be interested in: Alter in Apex Legends: A Harbinger of Destruction or an Observer?

Apex Legends Season 21 bug fixes for Legends

Ballistic : duration of speedy whistler restored to 2s

: duration of speedy whistler restored to 2s Bloodhound

Passive markers no longer appear for teammates, not on the player’s squad

Players can once again be scanned by two Bloodhounds at the same time

Catalyst : Fixed Dark Veil not charging for a short duration off of spawn

: Fixed Dark Veil not charging for a short duration off of spawn Crypto : Recall audio when the drone is far away from you and is audible once again

: Recall audio when the drone is far away from you and is audible once again Maggie : Removed drill burn audio for players in the area of effect while phased

: Removed drill burn audio for players in the area of effect while phased Removed Wraith Shadows from the void if you aren’t playing as Wraith

Wattson: Resolved bad spawn points for Arc Stars generated from the Falling Stars upgrade

Quality of life changes in Apex Legends Season 21

Additional security improvements

Airdropping Replicators now project a beam upwards as they are descending to help differentiate them from other airdrops

Back by popular demand, you can re-queue at the end of Pubs BR and Mixtape matches

Ballistic : Can now add any locked-set weapon into the sling, where it will be converted to the proper locked-set tier and restored to its original state when being moved out (red-tier still not allowed)

: Can now add any locked-set weapon into the sling, where it will be converted to the proper locked-set tier and restored to its original state when being moved out (red-tier still not allowed) Death Box Flyers : The option to automatically ping the location of the Death Box will be prompted when knocking it from a Flyer’s grasp

: The option to automatically ping the location of the Death Box will be prompted when knocking it from a Flyer’s grasp Improved the choice of consumables that are auto-selected when either reaching full health, reaching full shields or when dropping your last selected item. The new choice should more intelligently select shield consumables or prioritize syringes for quick healing. These changes were made to help new players experience more optimal outcomes.

Improved use interactions with doors when self-res is available

Map spawn audit for all Mixtape Modes: Phase Runner, Habitat, Thunderdome, Zeus Station

Upgraded to the latest version of Easy Anti-Cheat

Read about: Alter's abilities in Apex Legends explained

Pings

Should now go through all translucent surfaces like windows

Players can now request for Grenades (Arc Stars, Frag Grenades, and Thermites)

Works similar to healing items: hold the Grenade button to open the Ordinance Wheel, hover on an ordinance item, select Ping to request

Thunderdome

Airdrop location adjustments

Control

Moved C capture point to landing pad

Adjusted spawns attached to B capture point

Graphics fixes in Apex Legends Season 21

Expand Tweet

Added new "Map Detail" PC video setting to adjust the amount of environmental decoration and set dressing (this may improve performance for players with low-spec PCs and those targeting high framerates)

Changed the way players opt-in to the DX12 beta: if you're playing via the DirectX 12 beta now, the launch argument "-eac_launcher_settings SettingsDX12.json" should be changed to "-anticheat_settings=SettingsDX12.json"

Improved accuracy and visual fidelity of baked environment lighting for static outdoor objects

Improved accuracy of baked lighting for dynamic objects to avoid situations where Legends would appear unlit

Significantly improved CPU performance of the Rendering Hardware Interface (RHI), mostly benefitting the PC DirectX 12 beta

For more Apex Legends news, check these links below