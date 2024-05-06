"5 seasons without a new weapon": Apex Legends community divided about new gameplay additions and oversaturation

The Apex Legends Season 21 update is just around the corner and the community seems to have a few concerns about the roadmap of the game’s future. A new legend, Alter, is being introduced to the game with a major map rework and loads of skins. But there is a lack of weapon variety in the battle royale which makes choosing a unique loadout difficult.

@Thordansmash created a post on X and attached an image with information about the last new weapon introduced in Season 16, which was the Nemesis. The content creator voiced these concerns and hopes that the new map, District, is ready for final release.

"Well we are at once again 5 seasons without a new weapon in apex legends. A little over a year."

This quickly gained some attention and players started providing their opinions in the comment section. Although the developers have been releasing new gameplay content like map reworks, new characters, and balance changes with seasonal updates, the absence of a new weapon could be a genuine concern.

Battle Royale titles are a difficult genre to update as the developers need to bring noticeable changes within an existing world. This means that there are certain limitations to the updates that can be deployed at once. However, Apex Legends has yet to receive a new weapon after the launch of the Nemesis in Season 16.

A percentage of players are desperately requesting the introduction of a new Shotgun, as the existing ones (Peacekeeper, Mastiff, EVA 8 Auto, and Mozambique) are overused. All previous content has been arriving in the form of new legends like Alter in the upcoming season, or map changes with only some balancing done for the weapons in the game.

Meanwhile, some players are against the introduction of new guns and prefer that the developers deploy fixes for issues that are deteriorating the gameplay experience. One of the biggest concerns is the server upgrade which can improve the game’s hit registration and solve several latency issues.

Some comments also stated that bringing in more weapons would lead to a chaotic loot distribution in matches. A logical solution to this was provided as well where the devs could remove one of the existing guns and bring in the new one instead of overpopulating the selection pool.

Even though the community is divided about the need for new guns in Apex Legends, almost all the players agree that existing bugs and issues need to be addressed.

A new map, legend, or weapon cannot improve the gameplay experience unless the foundation is built properly. Players also stated that it would be better to bring in different game modes instead of cycling the tried-and-tested ones.

Other comments also shared concern regarding the skin bundles and overpriced cosmetics which served no purpose in the game. But this can be expected for a free-to-play title as it needs to cater to casual players and make a profit through these microtransactions.

Will Apex Legends get new weapons?

There have been rumors about the development of new weapons for the Apex Legends but none of them have been officially confirmed. Most leaks suggest that a new arrow-based weapon alongside Sub Machine Guns (SMGs), and Light Machine Guns (LMGs) is in the works.

Although this would be exciting news for the community, they would have to go through several stages of balancing before being integrated into the live servers. If these steps are skipped, we might see another season with a stale and singular weapon meta (similar to the Nemesis in Season 16).

Fans and enthusiasts can keep an eye out for the official X page of the game for more announcements and seasonal changes. Follow Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.