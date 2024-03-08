How many people play Apex Legends on Steam in 2024?

Apex Legends has a massive player base, and we can track some of its statistics, such as user count, active players, and peak users on Steam. The title has managed to attract many players from the first-person shooter (FPS) community and ranks fifth among the most-played games on the platform.

The total player count for Apex Legends on all platforms cannot be confirmed as it has yet to be officially announced by the publisher, Electronic Arts (EA). The title is available on various platforms like consoles and PCs, so the total number of active players will be much higher than what we observe on Steam.

What is the number of active Apex Legends players on Steam in 2024?

Apex Legends Steam player count (Image via Steamcharts.com)

Apex Legends is currently live with the Season 20 update, which introduced some of the most enormous changes in the history of the battle royale. This includes the removal of shields, the inclusion of level-based perks, and the balancing of the entire roster.

This quickly drew a lot of attention from the community, and players flooded the title after the latest update, as Respawn Entertainment promised a whole new gameplay experience in the upcoming seasons.

According to the data that can be obtained from Steam, the all-time peak for EA's battle royale on Steam was 624,473, while the same for the last 24 hours was 428,502 at the time of writing. It is important to note that all of the stats keep changing regularly.

Monthly average player count (Image via Steamcharts.com)

However, the average count of players is quite low when compared to the peak numbers. The average player count stats discussed below indicate the average number of users that were active in the game every day throughout the entire month.

Steam clocked in approximately 146,000 average players in January 2024 and around 185,600 in February 2024. It seems that the player base had the most activity after the Apex Legends Season 20 update was released, as it reset almost all ranks and brought a list of new features for the community to experience.

The game had a sizeable influx of players in February due to the new patch and gained around 40,000 new monthly players on Steam. This is a 27% boost for the average player count on the platform and can be considered a clear indication that the new reworks are appealing to the community.

Moreover, the average player count seems to be rising in the current month as well. We will be able to check the exact numbers through Steam after March 2024, as it might establish a new upward curve for Apex Legends.

