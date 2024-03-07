Apex Legends promises "beyond the traditional battle royale" expansion in 2024

In a recent interview with Video Games Chronicle (VGC), Apex Legends developers have promised to expand the game "beyond the traditional battle royale." EA CEO Andrew Wilson recently stated that EA and Respawn's live-service game, Apex Legends, has seen tremendous growth over the past five years. EA and Respawn boast a 75% player retention rate, which is an undoubtedly strong figure.

With a promising player base and an ever-strong core game, Andrew Wilson shared a brief layout of the plans for expansion for the game. He stated,

“The next phase will then be, how do we think about more modalities of play, how do you expand beyond the traditional battle royale universe? And we’ll start to see that in the coming year”

What can we expect with Apex Legends’ expansion in 2024

Being one of the most successful IP launches in the past 10-15 years, Apex Legends has undoubtedly experienced massive growth. With a generous retention rate of 75% over the past five years, EA and Respawn Entertainment have made distinct plans to expand the horizons of the game in the near future.

Apex is undoubtedly marketed as an extremely competitive esport. It is the competitive charm of Apex Legends that draws people to it. At its core, it's not for the "faint of heart," as stated by Wilson, but EA plans to make the game more accessible to the casual player base shortly.

The Lead Battle Royale Designer, Josh Mohan, said,

“I want Apex in five years to be a place for everybody. “I think sometimes we can get a reputation for being a very hard, competitive game, and I want that to remain at its core, but I also want the game to be a large space to entice more people to come and join in.”

It is evident that structuring the game to make it more beginner-friendly is at the top of the list for developers at Respawn Entertainment and EA. While the game's competitive nature might be its main attraction, failing to see an influx of new players would make it quite stale for the existing community and the developers.

During the interview with VGC, Lead Game Design Director Mike Renner said:

“It’s just going to keep growing in my mind. It’s going to keep evolving. The Apex today won’t be the same as the Apex in five years”

While no concrete plans regarding the multi-dimensional expansion for Apex Legends have yet been disclosed, the game's upcoming years will certainly see an upward trend.

Last but not least, players can expect a cultural expansion of the game in different regions of the world, especially in Europe and Asia. The aforementioned markets are yet to be explored, and planning content to help connect with these regions will definitely be a great start.

