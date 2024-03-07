Is NAVI returning for ALGS 2024?

NAVI returning for ALGS 2024 has captured the attention of the esports community. After a year-long break, this esports organization has finally announced its return for the upcoming ALGS 2024, which will start on March 10, 2024. This team undoubtedly has a reputation as a legacy organization in the ALGS scene, and their untimely retirement from this sector shocked millions of fans.

However, the team has stepped back into the battle royale's competitive sector, signing up the entire roster of "Orgless and Hungry" into their team. This article will provide a better preview of what fans can expect from this organization in the upcoming tournaments.

NAVI signs "Orgless and Hungry" for ALGS 2024

NAVI returning for ALGS 2024 has sparked quite a bit of interest in the Apex Legends community. The organization's latest sign-ups include the entire roster of Orgless and Hungry (Previously Vexed Gaming). The roster showed tremendous promise in recent competitions and caught the eye of numerous competing teams.

Orgless and Hungry will now perform under NAVI's banner for ALGS '24. The main Apex Legends roster for the upcoming Apex Legends Championship Series Split will feature:

Matej "MaTaFe" Fekonja

Fekonja Tyler "Tyler" Wood

Wood Pedro "KIND4" Maldonado Vega

Each of these players will be playing under the skillful leadership of Olha "Ollie" Novak, the team's head coach and manager.

Orgless and Hungry's performance in the EMEA Regional Competition as well as the ALGS 2023 Split 1 Pro League has been extremely promising. The team secured the silver medal for the latter competition and was hailed as one of the most aggressive and powerful teams to look out for in 2023.

While the team hasn't had the best chance at securing a foothold in the ALGS competitions in their previous attempts, their new roster looks extremely promising and is gleaming with confidence and passion.

Alongside NAVI returning for ALGS 2024, another popular esports organization, Spacestation Gaming, has also announced its return to the revered championship.

EA and Respawn Entertainment's latest wave of changes has provided hope for popular esports teams around the world, encouraging healthy competition and ensuring the competitive integrity of the game.

The entire roster of Orgless and Hungry is receiving a warm welcome under their newest banner by the Apex Legends community. With the team sitting in second place in the current EMEA table, we expect MaTaFe, Tyler, and KIND4 to reach greater heights than ever.

