Respawn Entertainment revealed the brand-new Octane Heirloom recolor in Apex Legends Season 20 with the Inner Beast Collection Event trailer. Similar to Wraith's Hope's Dawn, Octane's Butterfly Knife heirloom, Octane’s Prototype, has been introduced with a Recolor Collection Event. The event will go live on March 5, 2024, and players can expect it to last for two full weeks.

This article provides an in-depth preview of the new Octane Heirloom recolor in Apex Legends.

How to unlock Octane Heirloom recolor in Apex Legends

The Octane Heirloom recolor in Apex Legends Season 20 is locked behind the Inner Beast Collection Event. You can unlock this Heirloom upon its release by simply buying out the entire Collection Event. However, there are also other means to get your hands on it.

Buying out the Collection Event

As mentioned above, the Inner Beast Collection Event in Apex Legends will debut on March 5, 2024. Completing the entire event, i.e., purchasing all 24 event packs, will yield players the final reward, which is the Octane's Prototype Heirloom recolor.

Since there is a chance you get two free event packs with the free reward tracker, you have to purchase 22 packs to get your hands on the cosmetic.

Buying it from the Mythic Store

The previous method can only be used by players who intend to purchase the new Heirloom recolor during the span of the Inner Beast Collection Event. In case you have spare Heirloom Shards and want to unlock this item, follow these steps:

Wait for the event to conclude on March 19, 2024. Go to the store tab and head to the Mythic Store page. Locate the Octane Heirloom Recolor 'Octane’s Prototype'. Purchase it using 150 Heirloom Shards.

Note: This Heirloom will only appear in the Mythic store upon the conclusion of this event. There is no other option to purchase this item using Heirloom Shards during the course of this event.

Price of Octane Heirloom recolor in Apex Legends

The Octane Heirloom recolor in Apex Legends, Octane's Prototype, has been marketed as a full-price Heirloom, unlike its counterparts. Previous recolor Heirlooms, such as Wraith's Hope's Dawn, were set at half the price due to their usage of recycled cosmetics in the game.

However, this time around, to complete the Inner Beast Collection Event, players will have to spend a total of 16,400 Apex Coins (approximately $170).

Here is the cost breakdown in terms of Apex Coins:

10,000 Apex Coins at $99.99

6,000 Apex Coins at $59.99

1,000 Apex Coins at $9.99

