5 best team compositions for Olympus in Apex Legends Season 20

The best team compositions for Olympus in Apex Legends Season 20 may vary depending on the players and ranks. The effective team compositions for Olympus will not have significant value in other maps as each map is dissimilar. Some Legends are exceptional and incredibly effective; they become unstoppable when combined with a squad. As a result, some team configurations have become meta for Olympus in Apex Legends Season 20.

Each Season, the best team composition for each map changes as the developer introduces updates, balances, and new Legends to the roster. This encourages players to master more Legends and offers a fresh gameplay experience to develop various strategies with their teammates to increase their win rate in every match.

For those who are curious, this article will list the five best team compositions for Olympus in Apex Legends Season 20.

Note: This article is subjective and solely relies on the writer’s opinion.

Best team compositions for Olympus in Apex Legends Season 20

Here is a list of the best team compositions that players can choose while playing Olympus in Apex Legends Season 20:

1) Revenant, Bangalore, and Conduit

Revenant (Image via Electronic Arts)

This team, comprising Revenant, Bangalore, and Conduit, is one of the best team compositions for Olympus in Apex Legends Season 20. Revenant can utilize his abilities to put pressure on the enemies and get closer to them after getting a knockdown. Bangalore uses her tactical to smoke the enemies off for more opportunities for pushing, and Conduit’s temporary shields allow Revenant to stay engaged in a fight.

Bangalore and Conduit can also utilize their Ultimate to get themselves out of a tricky situation and flee to avoid being eliminated.

2) Horizon, Bloodhound, and Caustic

Horizon (Image via Electronic Arts)

All three Legends in this best team composition for Olympus in Apex Legends Season 20 harmonize well with each other. While Horizon scouts ahead for her team members to ensure everything is clear, Caustic gains space control with his Nox Gas Trap.

When the enemies are trapped in Caustic’s Nox Gas, Bloodhound can utilize his scan and beam the adversaries down. Horizon can also use her ultimate to ensure the enemies stay inside the Nox Gas radius.

3) Catalyst, Mad Maggie, and Octane

Mad Maggie (Image via Electronic Arts)

This team, consisting of Catalyst, Mad Maggie, and Octane, is one of the best team compositions that revolve around the aggressive playstyle. While fighting a squad, Mad Maggie can use her tactical to bring out the opponents from cover, making them an easy target. She can also utilize her Ultimate to get close to her adversaries while Octane uses his Stim.

While Both Mad Maggie and Catalyst are fighting, Catalyst makes sure no opponents sneak behind them and gains control of the area. She can also use her Ultimate to gain control of a portion of the map in final rings.

4) Wattson, Fuse, and Lifeline

Fuse (Image via Electronic Arts)

When it comes to taking control of an area, no other Controller class Legends comes close to Wattson. She can easily gain control of the constructed spaces and open fields by utilizing her Fences. Fuse uses his abilities to corner enemies and puts pressure on them by throwing multiple grenades.

Lifelines can use her Care Package to ensure her allies never run out of healing supplies while reviving them quickly when they get knocked down. Wattson can also use her Ultimate to ensure it consumes up any projectiles that come towards them.

5) Valkyrie, Bloodhound, and Bangalore

Valkyrie (Image via Electronic Arts)

In recent Seasons, Valkyrie has fallen out of the meta due to the introduction of Evac Towers in Apex Legends. However, she has become one of the strongest after the introduction of the Perk System and is also one of the best Legends for Olympus in Apex Legends Season 20. She can easily get to various out-of-reach places to gain a significant advantage over the enemies, while her Skyward Dive allows her and her squad members to get across the map quickly.

Bangalore can use her smoke to play defensively or aggressively, depending on the situation, while Bloodhound uses his ultimate to see through the former's smoke and beam down the adversaries. Bangalore can use her Ultimate to gain map control in the final rings to secure the win.

