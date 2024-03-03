Best Controller Class tier list for Olympus in Apex Legends Season 20

Controller Class legends are important for a versatile Apex Legends map like Olympus. These Legends are significant for the map's multi-level structures and open areas, making them crucial to securing and holding strategic positions. They offer a valuable layer of strategic defense and control and are some of the best Legends for Olympus in Apex Legends.

In Season 20 of Apex Legends, Controller Class Legends have become even more important. The season's focus has shifted away from specific Legend classes and towards a more fundamental gameplay overhaul. With Olympus returning in ranked and pubs, it is crucial for players to carefully analyze and choose the Controller Legend that best suits their playstyle.

Best Controller Class Legends tier list for Apex Legends Season 20 Breakout in Olympus

Olympus is an unpredictable map that favors aggressive players and Legends. Controller Class Legends help hold and defend against the aggressors and enemies. Four Legends fall under the Controller category, and this Controller Class Legends tier list ranks them on four tiers: A, B, C, and D, with A being the highest and D being the lowest.

A-tier

Catalyst

Catalyst (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Catalyst's passive ability, Barricade, allows her to reinforce doors, preventing enemies from opening doors. Her tactical, Piercing Spikes, can be used in offensive and defensive maneuvers. This ability can damage enemies when stepped on, and they can be thrown short distances.

Catalyst's ultimate, Dark Veil, creates a large wall that can be used to zone enemies and control rotations. This ability blocks the enemy's line of sight and stuns them if they come in contact with the Veil. Considering how her abilities align with the map's layout, Catalyst is ranked A in our Controller Class tier list for Olympus in Apex Legends Season 20.

B-tier

Wattson

Wattson (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Wattson was released in Season 2 of Apex Legends. Her tactical ability, Perimeter Security, lets her create interjoinable fences. She can effectively block off chokepoints and restrict enemy movement through the web of her fences. Her fences can stun and damage opponents. This ability is especially useful in indoor locations like buildings in Autumn Estates, which is one of the best drop locations in Olympus.

Wattson's passive ability, Spark of Genius, heals her shield after a set duration, and her ultimate ability, Interception Pylon, auto-regenerates the shield of anyone in its vicinity. Her ability to block off chokepoints and maneuver indoor areas justifies her position as a B-tier Legend in our Controller Class tier list for Olympus in Apex Legends Season 20.

C-tier

Caustic

Caustic (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Caustic is one of the original Legends in Apex, having been in the game since its release on March 19, 2019. His tactical ability, Nox Gas Trap, zones enemies by blocking doors and limiting their visibility, making them vulnerable in closed counter situations. His passive ability, Nox Vision, allows him to spot enemies in his ultimate.

Caustic's ultimate, Nox Gas Grenade, creates a smokescreen of toxic gas that deals damage to opponents in its vicinity, limiting their vision. Caustic is best paired with Bangalore because of her tactical smoke, making them a deadly duo. The balanced value players can obtain from Caustic's abilities on Olympus makes him a C-tier Legend in this Apex Legends map.

D-tier

Rampart

Rampart (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Rampart made her debut in Season 6 of Apex Legends. Her tactical ability, Amped Cover, is a deployable cover with a shoot-through window that allows the squadmates to shoot enemies while avoiding damage.

Ramparts Passive ability, Modded Loader, increases magazine capacity and faster reloads whenever using an LMG or a Minigun. Her Ultimate, Emplaced Minigun “Sheila”, is a machine gun that can deal significant damage and knock enemies in no time. It can either be placed or mounted on the ground and is one of the most powerful weapons in the game.

