5 Best drop locations for Olympus in Apex Legends Season 20

Olympus in Apex Legends offers some of the best drop locations. Each drop location for Olympus in Apex Legends Season 20 offers adequate loot, such as weapons, attachments, and healing items. This map was first introduced in Apex Legends Season 7 and is a unique one that deviates from the traditional landscapes, offering players a visually stunning and strategically diverse environment.

This guide highlights the five best drop spots on the map that will give Apex Legends players a strategic boost and get the edge on Olympus in Season 20.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

5 best drop locations that players should be landing on Olympus in Apex Legends Season 20

1) Grow Towers

Grow Towers location in Olympus (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Grow Towers, also known as gardens, is a multi-level point of interest located on the western edge of Olympus. It features a unique design built around several large, vertical towers with lush vegetation growing on exteriors. Its multi-level design allows for strategic positioning and flanking opportunities.

This drop location provides diverse combat scenarios, ranging from close-quarter fights inside buildings to long-range battles from the upper floors of rotating towers. Players can utilize the ziplines and jump pads to quickly reach the upper levels and gain a vantage point over the surrounding areas.

2) Rift Aftermath

Rift Aftermath location in Olympus (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

This drop location for Olympus in Apex Legends Season 20 is separated by open space and debris and consists of three circular buildings. It has limited cover, but there are stronghold positions that offer players great camping opportunities. The unstable rift allows players to phase back through Phase Runner, leading them near Hammond Labs and offering a unique rotation option.

Landing here guarantees intense encounters due to the high concentration of loot and players, but upon surviving, players will be well-equipped for the rest of the match. The central rift and the surrounding tridents offer excellent rotation options, but it's important to note that the enemy squads might use the same routes.

3) Phase Diver

Phase Diver location in Oylmpus (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Phase Diver is situated in the southernmost region of the map, it has seen significant expansion compared to its previous iteration. This drop location for Olympus in Apex Legends Season 20 offers high-tier loot, with a guaranteed gold-tier item spawner activated by interacting with the central console.

Players must assess the immediate surroundings for enemy squads before activating the loot spawner. Phase Diver creates a loud noise when activated, which alerts and attracts nearby enemies. Overall, this is a high-risk, high-reward scenario for players seeking top-tier loot in Olympus.

4) Autumn Estates

Autumn Estates location in Olympus (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Autumn Estates is a medium-sized drop spot on the southwestern edge of the Olympus map in Apex Legends. It offers a decent mix of high and mid-tier loot, making it a viable option for players seeking a balanced early-game experience.

This drop location consists of multiple multi-story buildings and courtyards scattered across the area. It offers open space and tight corners, catering to different combat styles. One can expect mid-range fights in the open areas and sniping from higher positions.

5) Bonsai Plaza

Bonsai Plaza location in Olympus (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

This drop location for Olympus in Apex Legends Season 20 offers elevated walkways and bridges to support flanking and surprise attacks. Landing on the outer edges of Bonsai Plaza helps assess the situation, but there is little time to plan as this is a prominent hot drop with many open spaces.

Bonzai Plaza encourages close-quarter combat that requires quick reflexes and good aim. It's a mix of open courtyards and narrow corridors, demanding adaptability and strategic use of cover. Players must be prepared for frequent third partying due to the central location of this hot drop spot.

