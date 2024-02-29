Apex Legends "Gifting not working" error: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

A widespread issue has been reported regarding the Apex Legends "Gifting not working" error that stops players from gifting skins and in-game items to others in their friend list. The system was introduced to Apex Legends in Season 15 Eclipse and has been bugged ever since. Many tweets and reviews denote that the "Gifting not working" error has even caused the game to crash at times.

This article will explore some possible fixes for this error and the potential causes behind it.

Possible fixes for the Apex Legends "Gifting not working" error

Expand Tweet

The Apex Legends "Gifting not working" error is typically caused due to server issues, so there is no direct fix as of yet. The title reportedly crashes as well, which may be due to some technical issue in the game client.

Here are some possible fixes to prevent Apex Legends "Gifting not working" error from occurring:

1) Enable EA login verification

Both the sender and the recipient need to have EA login verification turned on for gifting to work. This adds an extra layer of security to prevent unauthorized purchases.

2) Check for updates and restart the game

Issues like "Gifting not working error" are fixed constantly with updates. So keep checking for updates. Sometimes, even a simple restart can solve issues like this one. So be patient and be on the lookout for updates.

3) Check the server for errors

The Apex Legends "gifting not working" error is most probably a server error, and while the system is not working for many, it is still issue-free for some. So check if there is a "No servers found" error popping up in Apex Legends.

Possible reasons for the Apex Legends "Gifting not working" error

Friends list disabled ''Gifting not working error" (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

The Apex Legends "Gifting not working" error usually occurs when someone tries to gift an item through the gift menu, and then the game freezes and then crashes after some time. The error also occurs when the friend list randomly disappears or when it doesn't pop up while searching for the recipient.

One of the reasons could be the huge influx of gifts and transactions being made in the game, causing server and gifting issues. The server is at fault, so it's best to wait for an update to patch this problem. You can check the Apex Legends server status here, a trusted source for such information.

For more Apex Legends news, check these links below:

Apex Legends "stuck on loading screen" || Legend Upgrades in Apex Legends || How to unlock Reactive Flatline || How to unlock Top Tier Wraith skin || Who will receive the newest Heirloom in Apex Legends