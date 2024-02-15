Ever since the release of Season 20, there have been uncountable reports of an Apex Legend "no servers found" error on PS5. Further investigation has indicated that this issue affects not only PS5 users but the PlayStation community as a whole and a select few PC users as well. It can be incredibly frustrating, given the fact that a new season just launched, and players were all ready to get their grinding boots on.

That said, this article will provide an in-depth guide on how to possibly bypass the Apex Legend "no servers found" error on PS5 and provide insight into what might be causing it. Read on for more details.

Possible fixes for Apex Legends "no servers found" error on PS5

To try and fix the Apex Legends "no servers found" error on PS5, you can follow these steps:

1) Check the game's server status

Considering Apex just received a massive new seasonal update, some of the game's servers might be under downtime and unable to cope with the surge of players who have hopped on to try out Season 20.

You can check the uptime status and health of Apex Legends servers on https://apexlegendsstatus.com, which is a trusted source for any server-related information regarding the game.

2) Re-install the entire game

There has been news highlighting that preloading the latest Season 20 update for the game might make it unplayable, causing the Apex Legends "no servers found" error on PS5.

If you have already preloaded this update, you can reinstall the entire game or, if possible, roll back the update and issue a fresh download for the same. This will ensure that your game files are new and you receive the latest patch.

3) Verify the integrity of game files

Oftentimes, due to internet connectivity issues or power outages, downloaded game files tend to get corrupted. These files are often the root cause of numerous in-game issues, ranging from the Apex Legends "no servers found" error on PS5 to other connection issues, such as the "stuck on loading screen" error.

To be on the safer side, simply issue a re-verification of all your game files for Apex Legends. This will bypass the error and allow you to log back into the game.

Potential reasons for the Apex Legends "no servers found" error on PS5

While there is no concrete cause identified by Respawn Entertainment regarding the "no servers found" error on PS5, we speculate it primarily stems from the update issued for Season 20.

The launch of a new season generally brings back a whole new range of players other than the game's daily grinders. Apex is notoriously known for its weak server capacities, and we believe that with such high traffic of users joining in, servers tend to crash and cause errors.

However, there is also a possibility that the Apex Legends "no servers found" error on PS5 occurs due to network inconsistencies from a player's end. If you use a VPN, try disabling it. If you are facing connectivity issues, get it fixed.

