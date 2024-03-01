5 best drop locations for World's Edge in Apex Legends Season 20

In massive maps like World's Edge in Apex Legends season 20, finding the best drop locations is crucial. Players should aim to land in areas where they can obtain a significant amount of loot to build a strong inventory before engaging in battles. With a mix of environments like icy tundras, fiery molten regions, and urban areas, World's Edge is a primary map that offers strategic possibilities for both long-range and close-range battles.

While there are plenty of locations one can drop into, this article will feature some of the best on World's Edge in Apex Legends Season 20.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer’s opinion.

Best drop locations on World's Edge in Apex Legends Season 20

1) Big Maude

Big Maude (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Big Maude stands out as one of the perfect drop locations with the best rarity loot in the entire game, and with the best legends on World’s Edge in Apex Legends Season 20, you are well-versed for the battle ahead.

The surrounding area features construction equipment, warehouses, and containers, providing ample loot. While Big Maude may not attract as much early-game action as some of the more high-profile locations, it still offers a decent balance of risk and reward.

2) Climatizer

Climatizer (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Despite its relatively remote location on the map, Climatizer offers a decent amount of loot, making it a great drop location on World’s Edge in Apex Legends Season 20.

Spread across buildings, containers, and platforms, players can get their hands on high-tier loot, allowing them to perform better in their gunfights. Players dropping here can easily rotate towards Skyhook, or The Refinery, allowing diverse fighting opportunities.

3) Skyhook

Skyhook (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Located on the northwest part of World's Edge in Apex Legends season 20, Skyhook offers a decent amount of early loot from crates or the floor. Skyhook features numerous buildings where players can find various weapons, attachments, armor, and other supplies to gear up for early engagements.

This is a hot drop location attracting many squads seeking early-game fights and loot. As a result, players can expect intense and fast-paced encounters in the early stages of the match.

4) Harvester

Harvester (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Situated in the Southeastern region of World's Edge in Apex Legends season 20, it become a substantial drop location for many players. Harvester boasts a considerable amount of loot scattered throughout its premises.

Players can find an assortment of weapons, attachments, and armor. They can pivot themselves towards adjacent locations like The Dome and Thermal Station or opt for more central engagements at Skyhook.

5) Lava Siphon

Lava Siphon (Image via Respawn and Entertainment)

Lava Siphon is a notable drop location in the southwestern region of World's Edge in Apex Legends season 20. Its unique setting amidst flowing lava and industrial infrastructure stands out on the map.

These industrial buildings and structures provide ample opportunities for early loot. Overall, it offers an exciting and dynamic gameplay experience for those brave enough to take early fights.

Check out more Apex Legends guides here:

Apex Legends "stuck on loading screen" || Legend Upgrades in Apex Legends || How to unlock Reactive Flatline || How to unlock Top Tier Wraith skin || Who will receive the newest Heirloom in Apex Legends