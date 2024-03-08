5 best Revenant skins in Apex Legends for 2024

Fashion is one of the things that drives Skirmisher mains to look for the best Revenant skins in Apex Legends. After the revamp, Revenant has become one of the best Skirmisher class Legends, and he can easily dominate the lobby and wipe out multiple squads by utilizing his abilities to their full extent. He was first introduced to players in Season 4 of this battle royale title, along with the Sniper Rifle, Sentinel.

Revenant's abilities are particularly well-suited for pushing foes aggressively or moving quickly through the map. He can also gain extra shields with his Ultimate ability, allowing him to survive longer while fighting the adversaries.

When playing as Revenant, players can show off their skins as there are numerous options available in Apex Legends. This article lists the best Revenant skins that they should use in 2024.

Note: Aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the author’s opinion.

The best Revenant skins that Apex Legends players should be using in 2024

1) Apex Nightmare

Apex Nightmare is one of the best Revenant skins (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Apex Nightmare, the Synthetic Nightmare's Mythic skin, has taken the top spot on this list of the best Revenant skins. It was introduced to players in Season 18 as a reward for completing the Doppelganger Collection Event.

The Apex Nightmare cosmetic is available to everyone, and can be unlocked by using 150 Heirloom Shards. The skin also offers a unique Skydive Trail at Level 1 and a Finisher after reaching Level 3. To obtain Heirloom Shards, players must open at least 500 Apex Packs or wait for a Collection event that rewards Heirloom Shards upon completion.

2) Former Glory

Former Glory Revenant (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Former Glory is another top-tier Revenant skin in Apex Legends. It was released as a part of the Dressed to Kill Collection Event, along with a matching Volt SMG cosmetic. It resembles Revenant's human form, making it an enticing variant to have.

Apex Legends players will need to spend 1800 Apex Coins to buy the skin. Currently, it is also available in a bundle in the shop for 2500 Apex Coins. Therefore, those who like the skin can immediately purchase it.

3) Revelations

Revelations Revenant (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Revelations is one of the best Revenant skins for fans of the anime series, Neon Genesis Evangelion. It is made based on Unit 09 of the anime series. Also, it was released as part of the Gaiden Collection Event, which featured several anime-themed skins.

During the Collection Event, players needed to spend 1800 Apex Coins or 2400 Crafting Materials to unlock it. Currently, this anime-themed Revenant skin can be obtained by spending 1200 Crafting Materials.

4) Frost Ancient

Frost Ancient Revenant (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

The Frost Ancient skin adds an eerie vibe to Revenant, making it ideal for some players. It was first introduced in a featured bundle during the Holo-day Bash Event 2020 in December 2020. Additionally, it was brought back to the store in December of 2021, 2022, and 2023.

Players must spend 1800 Apex Coins to add the Frost Ancient skin to their collection. Because it is a bundle item, it cannot be unlocked with Crafting Materials. In December 2024, players may see the skin once again in the Apex shop.

5) Bleached Bone

Bleached Bone Revenant (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

The Bleached Bone skin ranks fifth on our best Revenant skins list. This Legendary cosmetic is a recolor of another Legendary, False Idol. It first appeared on the store page in August 2021, and returned in October 2023 and December 2022.

To acquire this skin, players need to have the False Idol cosmetic in their collection and spend 10,500 Legends Tokens. Moreover, those who wish to purchase Bleached Bone should accumulate Legend Tokens since it cannot be unlocked with crafting materials.

