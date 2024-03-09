5 best Newcastle skins in Apex Legends for 2024

While playing as the Heroic Defender in Apex Legends, Support Class mains may wonder what the best Newcastle skins are. One of the six Support Legends, Newcastle was released in Season 13 of this F2P battle royale title.

Newcastle’s kit excels in helping his squad mates while they fight or get knocked down. His Tactical, Mobile Shield, enables him to deploy an energy shield that can be moved anywhere. Newcastle's Ultimate, Castle Wall, forms a massive wall that lets him and his teammates gain cover while engaged in a fight. Thanks to his Passive ability, Newcastle can revive allies while moving and shielding them.

Over time, the developers at Respawn Entertainment bestowed him several skins for the Newcastle players to obtain. For those curious, this article lists the five best Newcastle skins that Apex Legends players should be using in 2024.

Note: This article is subjective and solely relies on the writer’s opinion.

Best Newcastle skins that Apex Legends players should be using in 2024

1) Antihero

Antihero Newcastle (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Securing the first spot on this best Newcastle skins list is Antihero, released as part of the Doppelgangers Collection Event in Season 18. The black, red, and gold colors work nicely together, making it an ideal addition to the collection.

Apex Legends players must spend 1800 Apex Coins to add this cosmetic to their inventory. Unfortunately, the skin hasn't appeared in the Apex item store since the Collection Event ended. Hence, players will have to wait for its arrival before purchasing it.

2) Shoreline Savior

Shoreline Savior Newcastle (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Arguably one of the best Newcastle skins available in Apex Legends, the Shoreline Savior skin is made based on the general attire of lifeguards. The cosmetic was introduced to players in Season 16 as part of the Sun Squad Collection Event. The bright colors of this skin make it stand out from the rest of the list.

Players are required to spend 1800 Apex Coins to purchase this skin and add it to their collection. However, those looking to purchase the Shoreline Savior skin will have to wait because it hasn't appeared in the store since the Collection Event concluded.

3) Sector 7 Savior

Sector 7 Savior Newcastle (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Sector 7 Savior is one of the best Newcastle skins for fans of the Final Fantasy VII Rebirth crossover. This skin was introduced to Apex Legends players in Season 19 as part of the Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Event, which featured multiple cosmetics.

Apex Legends players are required to Spend 2150 Apex Coins to obtain this skin. Sector 7 Savior is a collaborative skin that will most likely never be available again, thus is also one of Newcastle's rarest skins.

4) Cosmic Protector

Cosmic Protector Newcastle (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Cosmic Protector is one of the best Newcastle skins that players should use in 2024. It was introduced as part of Apex Legends' 4th Anniversary Collection Event, held during Season 16 Revelry in February 2023.

Players must expend 1800 Apex Coins to purchase the Cosmic Protector skin. This skin returned to the Apex store in November 2023 and was also available during the 5th Anniversary Collection Event in Season 20.

5) Mane Event

Mane Event Newcastle (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Mane Event ranks fifth on our best Newcastle skins list for 2024. It was released along with the Wintertide 2022 Collection Event in December 2022. The skin features horns coming out of Newcastle’s helmet, making it a stunning skin to add to your collection.

Players will need to spend 1800 Apex Coins to obtain this skin. Unfortunately, this skin hasn’t shown up in the Apex store after the Collection Event expired. Since it is winter-themed, players can anticipate the skin's return in December 2024.

Check the following section for more Apex Legends-related articles:

Best Revenant skins || Best Rampart skins || Best Catalyst skins || Best Loba skins