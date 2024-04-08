Who is the best solo queue Legend in Apex Legends Season 20

If you plan on solo-queuing your games, getting your hands on the best solo queue Legend in Apex Legends Season 20 will help you add a few more wins to your belt. Whether you're queueing up for Ranked or Pubs, playing solo has quite a few disadvantages. Naturally, having a character that can aid your team and have abilities that help you fend for yourself goes a long way in racking up wins.

According to us, Bangalore stands out as one of the best solo queue Legends in Apex Legends Season 20. We believe her kit has ample supportive elements and tremendous outplay potential. For a detailed brief, read below.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Is Bangalore the best solo queue Legend in Apex Legends Season 20?

Bangalore's abilities that make her the best solo queue Legend in Apex Legends Season (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Bangalore is indeed the best solo queue Legend in Apex Legends Season 20. Her entire kit provides the best of both offensive and defensive abilities, and her passive ability works as a wonderful movement tool.

Here is a detailed list of her abilities:

1) Passive Ability: Double Time

When enemy bullets graze you, or barely miss your vicinity, your passive ability is activated. You get a 30% increase in movement speed for two seconds.

2) Tactical Ability: Smoke Launcher

You get access to two charges of smoke grenades that can be fired using the Smoke Launcher. As a smoke grenade impacts a surface, it spreads into three gas clouds, enveloping the area with white gas.

3) Ultimate Abiliity: Rolling Thunder

You can call in an airstrike in your location in 6x6 square. Any enemies that are within this vicinity are dealt 40 damage and a slowed effect for six seconds.

With her abilities sorted, let us see what makes Bangalore the best solo queue Legend in Apex Legends Season 20.

Why is Bangalore the best solo queue Legend in Apex Legends Season 20?

Bangalore in Apex Legends (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

In a solo queue setting, numerous factors that are otherwise irrelevant when played with friends, or pre-made squads come into play. As a solo player, survivability becomes leagues tougher, and finding the right character to both aid your team and sustain yourself, is quite a challenging task.

Here are some pointers that we feel make Bangalore an S-tier solo-queue Legend in Apex Legends:

Great mobility with Double Time

With a Legend like Bangalore, you get access to a versatile playing field using her abilities. Mobility plays a massive role when you're playing as a solo, and while you might not have the best traversability like Octane, Bangalore's Double Time comes in clutch to save you from dire situations.

Provides cover and zoning potential with Smoke Launcher

Her Smoke Launcher is a great zoning tool. You can use it to block off enemy sightlines or even provide your team with cover in open ground. Despite numerous nerfs, it remains one of the meta abilities in Season 20.

Use the Smoke Launcher extensively. Whether there's a revive in progress, or your team is contesting a Care Package, use it to provide your mates with cover from enemy fire.

Disrupts enemies using Rolling Thunder

Used defensively, Bangalore's Rolling Thunder is a great tool to spread enemies thin and create space between the enemies and your team. It can be used as an escape tool, or even to initiate revives if the situation calls for it.

This ability also has great offensive potential, especially when dealing with or against third-party teams. If you're about to finish an enemy squad and you only need to deliver the final blow to eliminate them, you can do so using this ability.

Furthermore, with the chaos of third parties flooding in, using Bangalore's Rolling Thunder will provide you with ample time to successfully reset with your team and reposition to safety.

For more Apex Legends news and guides, check these links below: