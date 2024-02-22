All Assault Rifles tier list for Apex Legends Season 20 

Assault Rifles are a popular class of weapons in Apex Legends Season 20. They are perfect for mid- to close-range encounters, and in the right hands, can help you shred down squads all by yourself. With the limited options available in Apex Legends, it is intrinsic that players have access to the best pieces of equipment.

This article will rank all Assault Rifles in Apex Legends Season 20 into an orderly tier list. If you want to progress quickly through your ranked grind, we urge you to consider the rankings on this list and choose your weapons accordingly.

For a detailed brief, read below.

Tier list of all Assault Rifles in Apex Legends Season 20

This list will classify all Assault Rifles in Apex Legends into the following tiers:

S tier: The meta rifles in Season 20 of Apex Legends.

The meta rifles in Season 20 of Apex Legends. A tier: Though not absolute meta, these weapons provide great value and will help you win the majority of your gunfights.

Though not absolute meta, these weapons provide great value and will help you win the majority of your gunfights. B tier: Not as strong as the previous tier, but are still viable options to carry around on the battlefields of Apex Legends Season 20.

Not as strong as the previous tier, but are still viable options to carry around on the battlefields of Apex Legends Season 20. C tier: Generally not worth picking up, but can be worked around with the right attachments.

Generally not worth picking up, but can be worked around with the right attachments. D tier: Worst tier of weapons. Always swap them out for better alternatives.

S tier

Nemesis Burst AR (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Nemesis Burst AR

Despite numerous nerfs since the past few seasons, the Nemesis remains the most dominant force in Apex Legends. It features a combination of great damage and rate of fire, essentially providing some of the lowest time-to-kill in Season 20.

Other than a higher capacity magazine attachment, the Nemesis is quite easy to use even without any additional attachments. It has claimed its spot on the S tier in this list for this season.

A tier

Hemlok Burst AR (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Hemlok Burst AR Flatline

Following the Nemesis, the Hemlok is a close second. It features a similar burst profile and is one of the most stable weapons in the game. The Hemlok feeds on Heavy ammo, and its availability ensures you stay stocked up even in the final ring.

The Flatline is our next choice for this tier. It features extremely high damage, and with adept recoil control, can eliminate players in one magazine's worth of bullets. It has erratic but controllable recoil, which can be mastered with practice.

B tier

R-301 Carbine (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

R-301 Carbine

The R-301 Carbine is an Assault Rifle that feeds on Light ammo. Though easy to use, this weapon has slid down in the tier list because of its lackluster damage. You will often find yourself in situations where you fail to knock enemies down due to the lack of an additional bullet or two.

The R-301 Carbine needs to be fully kitted to be effective. If you decide to pick one up, make sure you make the effort to attach all its accessories to make it viable.

C tier

Havoc Rifle (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

1. Havoc Rifle

The Havoc ranks in the C tier solely because it relies on the Turbocharger to be effective. It is a powerful Assault Rifle, but without access to a Turbocharger, you will often be at a disadvantage in gunfights.

If you get your hands on the Turbocharger, you should definitely pick this weapon up. In its prime state, it delivers a strong punch and has a very low time-to-kill.

D tier

As of now, in our opinion, there are no Assault Rifles that deserve to be rated in the D tier in Apex Legends Season 20.

