Do you need to play Doom Eternal before Doom The Dark Ages?

Doom The Dark Ages is closer than ever, and the promotional content released so far has received an overwhelmingly positive response from fans. With new weapons, the addition of vehicles for the first time, and even more brutal combat, the game promises an unforgettable experience. As the release date approaches, many players might be curious to know whether they need to play the previous title, Doom Eternal, before trying the new one. The good news is that you don't necessarily need to play Doom Eternal or even Doom (2016) before diving into The Dark Ages.
On that note, this article will discuss why playing previous titles isn't required, but highly recommended.
Why Doom The Dark Ages works on its own, but playing the previous titles helps
Doom The Dark Ages serves as a prequel to both Doom (2016) and Doom Eternal, positioning itself earlier in the timeline of the franchise. This means that, chronologically, The Dark Ages is the starting point of the modern Doom games. Considering this, even new players can jump into the game without prior knowledge of previous games. Moreover, every modern Doom title has been designed in a way that it works as a standalone title, despite being related to each other.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
The game introduces players to the Doom Slayer's earlier battles, offering a fresh perspective on his origins and the franchise's lore. However, the reason why it's recommended to play Doom Eternal, and even Doom (2016) if possible, is because it would enhance the player's understanding of the protagonist's character development as well as the game mechanics. After all, Doom The Dark Ages is developed on the foundation of the previous titles.
Familiarity with the previous titles can enrich your appreciation of the references and the brutal playstyle. Interestingly, The Dark Ages adopts a more grounded and strategic approach compared to its predecessors, while staying as violent as the older titles.
In conclusion, while it's not necessary to play Doom Eternal or Doom (2016) before, doing so can provide a deeper understanding of the game's context and enrich your overall experience. Whether you're a newcomer or a seasoned fan, Doom The Dark Ages promises a thrilling adventure that stands strong on its own. Rip and tear!
Read more articles here:
- When does The Dark Ages take place?
- Will The Dark Ages be available on Xbox Game Pass?
- Can you play The Dark Ages early?
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.