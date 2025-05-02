When does Doom the Dark Ages take place?

Doom the Dark Ages is scheduled for release on May 15, 2025, marking the next major entry in the franchise. It is the eighth main entry in the overall Doom series, following Doom Eternal, which was released in 2020. The upcoming title will serve as a prequel to Doom 2016 and feature a more comprehensive narrative that explores the backstory of the realm of Argent D'Nur and the Doom Slayer's battles with demons.
Read on to learn more about where the events of the upcoming title fit into Doom's series timeline.
When is Doom the Dark Ages set in the timeline?
Doom the Dark Ages takes place between the events of Doom 64 and Doom 2016, revealing the history of the Doom Slayer’s time in the realm of Argent D'Nur with Night Sentinels. If you have been following the Doom franchise, you would know that at the end of Doom 64, the protagonist, Doomguy, sacrificed himself to protect his planet from demons by remaining in Hell.
He closed the portal of Earth and defeated the Mother Demon. Eventually, he was transported to the domain of Argent D'Nur, where he was captured by its inhabitants and made into a Night Sentinel soldier. Shortly after, an invasion by demons happened, but Doomguy somehow prevented them from invading after proving his strength.
He was granted power by the Seraphim, which made him immortal and forged him into the Doom Slayer. After the Sentinels were defeated by the demons, the Doom Slayer was deceived and sealed within a sarcophagus. He was later retrieved by the UAC, which set the stage for the events of Doom 2016.
However, the storyline of Doom the Dark Ages will not showcase the imprisonment part; rather, it will start a new Medieval era for the protagonist Doom Slayer. In Doom the Dark Ages, players will experience the timeline in which the Doom Slayer fights demons in the realm of Argent D'Nur.
Players can also expect new weapons (like the Shield Saw) and mechanics (such as mech-suit combat) that will be more powerful and engaging compared to the previous Doom titles.
