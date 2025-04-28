Doom: The Dark Ages is bringing iconic swamps back in the form of Blood Marsh

One of Doom Eternal's most popular levels, The Blood Swamps, is making a comeback in the upcoming Doom: The Dark Ages in the form of Blood Marsh. Showcased in a recent X post by the game's official handle, this gory demon-shooter promises new realms and areas for the Doom Slayer (the protagonist) to wreak havoc upon. The Blood Swamps from Eternal is known to be a foul area in the depths of Hell. It is set in a place known as Ingmore's Sanctum, which houses a powerful artifact of divine individuals. This iconic terrain is featured in The Ancient Gods Part One, a Doom Eternal DLC.
Let us take a look at Blood Marsh and its concept art as revealed by the developers, in anticipation of Doom: The Dark Ages.
Doom: The Dark Ages to introduce Blood Marsh
Before we get into the new Blood Marsh in the upcoming Doom title (which will release on May 15, 2025), let us take a step back to revisit the original swamps. Back in Doom Eternal: The Ancient Gods Part One, after denying the wishes of The Intern, the Doom Slayer goes back to Hell to acquire the Dark Lord's life sphere.
The Slayer battles his way through the Blood Swamps to finish the Trials of Maligog. This region gave players numerous hours of a Slayergate experience, especially with Marauders being present to test their skills. In the Blood Swamps, the Slayer encounters Samur Maykr, who urges the protagonist to bring The Father back. Disregarding the Seraphim's desires, the Slayer returns the Dark Lord's life sphere to the ARC Carrier and destroys The Father's.
This entire region and its specific soundtrack still echo with fans, almost five years after its release. Now in Doom: The Dark Ages, id Software was determined to up the ante, not only for the Slayer, but also regarding the gameplay and the terrain. This led them to bring back the swamps in the form of Blood Marsh with a more mature Doom Slayer who now wields a Shield Saw.
Revealed from the concept art as well as the teaser clip, Blood Marsh will bear some visual resemblances to the Blood Swamps, with grittier color tones and numerous lifeless flora that add to the despair the entire region commands. This new marsh region will be one of the many new terrains that comprise the 22 levels in the upcoming Doom title. Expected to be the best Doom game to date (according to the Game Director himself), The Dark Ages will likely be a journey like no other.
