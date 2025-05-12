Yes, you can play Doom The Dark Ages as early as two days before its official launch on May 15, 2025, depending on your region and time zone. This will only be available for players who are pre-ordering the Premium Edition of the title.
Having said that, here is how to play Doom The Dark Ages early.
How can you play Doom The Dark Ages early?
Doom The Dark Ages is set to launch on May 15, 2025. However, players will have an opportunity to access the game two days early by pre-purchasing the title's Premium Edition]. Here is how to do it:
- Head to the game's official website.
- Scroll down and click on Pre-order under the Premium Edition.
- Select your preferred platform, and you will get redirected to the platform’s store page.
- Purchase the Premium version of the game.
If you have followed the above-mentioned steps correctly, you should now have the game in your library. All you must do now is simply wait until May 13 to download the game and start your journey early.
It is important to note that if you already have the base game with the Xbox Game Pass, you can use the Premium Upgrade option to get early access along with some additional goodies.
Furthermore, the Collector’s Bundle also offers a two-day early access. However, this can only be purchased through the official Bethesda store and will cost you $199.99. Apart from the Premium features, this bundle will provide you with a 12’’ DOOM Slayer Statue with Shield Saw, a detachable Super Shotgun, the flail and faux fur cape, and a replica Red Key Card placed inside a SteelBook Case.
This covers everything you must know about how to get early access to Doom The Dark Ages. The game’s official release date has been set on May 15, 2025, and shall be available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.
