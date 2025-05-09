  • home icon
  • Gaming Tech
  • DOOM: The Dark Ages DLSS 4 tested: Multi-Frame Generation, Transformers, and more

DOOM: The Dark Ages DLSS 4 tested: Multi-Frame Generation, Transformers, and more

By Arka Mukherjee
Modified May 09, 2025 18:04 GMT
DLSS improves framerates by 200% in DOOM: The Dark Ages (Image via Bethesda)
DLSS improves framerates by 200% in DOOM: The Dark Ages (Image via Bethesda)

DOOM: The Dark Ages will launch with DLSS 4 Super Resolution, upscaling, and Multi-Frame Generation. This is a welcome move, as the game can be quite demanding at native resolution. Powerful GPUs like the new Nvidia RTX 50 series options sometimes pull off 60-70 FPS, with occasional stutters during intense combat scenes. Any older hardware fares even worse. This leaves those with a fairly modern GPU with AI magic to work around framerate issues.

Ad

We have been testing a few graphics cards in the new DOOM game and have surveyed its DLSS performance in detail. Read on to find out how the upscaling and frame generation tech impacts gameplay.

DLSS 4 significantly improves FPS in DOOM: The Dark Ages

Super Resolution and Multi-Frame Generation will be added to DOOM: The Dark Ages on day one (Image via Bethesda)
Super Resolution and Multi-Frame Generation will be added to DOOM: The Dark Ages on day one (Image via Bethesda)

DLSS works as expected in DOOM: The Dark Ages — it improves framerates significantly at the cost of image quality and smoothness. That said, the Bethesda game gets the latest tech stack from Nvidia. You get Transformer-based upscaling, which delivers slightly better image quality at the cost of higher VRAM usage, GPU load, and, in cases, lower framerate gains.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Moreover, you also get Multi-Frame Generation and Deep Learning Anti-Aliasing. The former comes with 2x, 3x, and 4x presets, which decide the number of AI-generated frames that will be inserted between two consecutive frames rendered by your GPU.

Read more: Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti review

We tested all of these settings on the RTX 5060 Ti:

DOOM: The Dark Ages settings combination

Performance (FPS) at QHD

0.1% low

1% low

Average FPS

% Uplift from Native Avg

Ultra Nightmare @ native resolution

57

63

71

Ultra Nightmare w/ DLAA

39

43

52

-26.8%

Ultra Nightmare w/ DLSS 4 Quality

62

65

74

+4.2%

Ultra Nightmare w/ DLSS 4 Performance

88

91

108

+52.1%

Ultra Nightmare w/ DLSS 4 Performance + Frame Generation 2x

58

60

136

+91.5%

Ultra Nightmare w/ DLSS 4 Performance + Frame Generation 3x

38

63

179

+151.7%

Ultra Nightmare w/ DLSS 4 Quality + Frame Generation 4x

56

58

211

+197.2%

Ultra Nightmare w/ DLSS 4 Performance + Frame Generation 4x

61

63

218

+207.9%

Ultra Nightmare w/ DLAA + Frame Generation 4x

37

38

146

+105.6%

System hardware: AMD Ryzen 9 9900X + RTX 5060 Ti 16 GB + 32 GB DDR5-600, Resolution: 2560 x 1440
Ad

DLSS helps the mid-range 5060 Ti 16 GB deliver over 210 FPS in a demanding title like DOOM: The Dark Ages. However, the image quality suffers if you're using the Performance preset.

In fact, as Multi-Frame Generation gives you higher framerate gains than upscaling, we recommend turning off the latter completely. Frame generation has been decoupled from upscaling, so you can use it independently of upscaling.

In our experiments, the Ultra Nightmare settings with DLAA coupled with Multi-Frame Generation set to 4x made for the best experience in terms of visual fidelity and framerates. You can rely on the 2x preset if you want better smoothness.

Ad

Some more benchmarks for the game at 4K on the RTX 5080 are as follows:

DOOM: The Dark Ages settings combination

Performance (FPS) at UHD

0.1% low

1% low

Average FPS

% Uplift from Native Avg

Ultra Nightmare @ native resolution

56

70

76

Ultra Nightmare w/ DLSS 4 Quality

69

72

87

+14.5%

Ultra Nightmare w/ DLSS 4 Performance

91

96

111

+46.1%

Ultra Nightmare w/ DLSS 4 Performance + Frame Generation 2x

70

73

159

+109.2%

Ultra Nightmare w/ DLSS 4 Performance + Frame Generation 3x

58

67

193

+153.9%

Ultra Nightmare w/ DLSS 4 Performance + Frame Generation 4x

62

64

234

+207.9%

System hardware: AMD Ryzen 9 9900X + RTX 5080 + 32 GB DDR5-600, Resolution: 3840 x 2160
Ad

A similar trend continues as the RTX 5080 delivers well over 230 FPS with all the DLSS bells and whistles turned on. If you don't have a very high refresh rate monitor, this performance might seem like a waste. Hence, a better option is to rely on DLAA with Multi-Frame Generation set to 2x. This will comfortably give you over 100 FPS while ensuring the game looks crisp.

Read more: Nvidia RTX 5080 review

Overall, DLSS keeps evolving. In DOOM: The Dark Ages, I had a hard time telling the difference between an upscaled image and native resolution. Moreover, turning off upscaling and using DLAA with frame generation results in a better image quality than native, while also doubling the FPS. This hints at the future of gaming experiences.

About the author
Arka Mukherjee

Arka Mukherjee

Twitter icon

Arka’s journey as a tech journalist took root in his educational background as a computer science undergraduate. Gathering valuable experience from YT Times, Quoramarketing.com, Games Bap, and Outscal, Arka now produces top-notch content for the Gaming Tech division of Sportskeeda.

Drawing inspiration from the likes of Buildzoid and Gamers Nexus, Arka relies on thorough testing and in-depth research of the latest hardware to ensure the delivery of authentic information in his articles. His genre expertise has also led him to work with tech giants such as Dell, Logitech, AMD, Nvidia, and more, where he reviewed their latest hardware.

While he delves into language modeling in his free time, he also finds time for gaming. His go-to genre is single-player games, but he often revisits Conflict: Desert Storm I and II, the former being the game that prompted him to undertake the journey he’s enjoying today. If he ever got a chance to drop into a game Jumanji-style, it would have to be Mafia: Definitive Edition.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Niladri Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications