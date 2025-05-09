DOOM: The Dark Ages DLSS 4 tested: Multi-Frame Generation, Transformers, and more

DOOM: The Dark Ages will launch with DLSS 4 Super Resolution, upscaling, and Multi-Frame Generation. This is a welcome move, as the game can be quite demanding at native resolution. Powerful GPUs like the new Nvidia RTX 50 series options sometimes pull off 60-70 FPS, with occasional stutters during intense combat scenes. Any older hardware fares even worse. This leaves those with a fairly modern GPU with AI magic to work around framerate issues.

Ad

We have been testing a few graphics cards in the new DOOM game and have surveyed its DLSS performance in detail. Read on to find out how the upscaling and frame generation tech impacts gameplay.

DLSS 4 significantly improves FPS in DOOM: The Dark Ages

Super Resolution and Multi-Frame Generation will be added to DOOM: The Dark Ages on day one (Image via Bethesda)

DLSS works as expected in DOOM: The Dark Ages — it improves framerates significantly at the cost of image quality and smoothness. That said, the Bethesda game gets the latest tech stack from Nvidia. You get Transformer-based upscaling, which delivers slightly better image quality at the cost of higher VRAM usage, GPU load, and, in cases, lower framerate gains.

Ad

Trending

Moreover, you also get Multi-Frame Generation and Deep Learning Anti-Aliasing. The former comes with 2x, 3x, and 4x presets, which decide the number of AI-generated frames that will be inserted between two consecutive frames rendered by your GPU.

Read more: Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti review

We tested all of these settings on the RTX 5060 Ti:

DOOM: The Dark Ages settings combination Performance (FPS) at QHD 0.1% low 1% low Average FPS % Uplift from Native Avg Ultra Nightmare @ native resolution 57 63 71 – Ultra Nightmare w/ DLAA 39 43 52 -26.8% Ultra Nightmare w/ DLSS 4 Quality 62 65 74 +4.2% Ultra Nightmare w/ DLSS 4 Performance 88 91 108 +52.1% Ultra Nightmare w/ DLSS 4 Performance + Frame Generation 2x 58 60 136 +91.5% Ultra Nightmare w/ DLSS 4 Performance + Frame Generation 3x 38 63 179 +151.7% Ultra Nightmare w/ DLSS 4 Quality + Frame Generation 4x 56 58 211 +197.2% Ultra Nightmare w/ DLSS 4 Performance + Frame Generation 4x 61 63 218 +207.9% Ultra Nightmare w/ DLAA + Frame Generation 4x 37 38 146 +105.6% System hardware: AMD Ryzen 9 9900X + RTX 5060 Ti 16 GB + 32 GB DDR5-600, Resolution: 2560 x 1440

Ad

DLSS helps the mid-range 5060 Ti 16 GB deliver over 210 FPS in a demanding title like DOOM: The Dark Ages. However, the image quality suffers if you're using the Performance preset.

In fact, as Multi-Frame Generation gives you higher framerate gains than upscaling, we recommend turning off the latter completely. Frame generation has been decoupled from upscaling, so you can use it independently of upscaling.

In our experiments, the Ultra Nightmare settings with DLAA coupled with Multi-Frame Generation set to 4x made for the best experience in terms of visual fidelity and framerates. You can rely on the 2x preset if you want better smoothness.

Ad

Some more benchmarks for the game at 4K on the RTX 5080 are as follows:

DOOM: The Dark Ages settings combination Performance (FPS) at UHD 0.1% low 1% low Average FPS % Uplift from Native Avg Ultra Nightmare @ native resolution 56 70 76 – Ultra Nightmare w/ DLSS 4 Quality 69 72 87 +14.5% Ultra Nightmare w/ DLSS 4 Performance 91 96 111 +46.1% Ultra Nightmare w/ DLSS 4 Performance + Frame Generation 2x 70 73 159 +109.2% Ultra Nightmare w/ DLSS 4 Performance + Frame Generation 3x 58 67 193 +153.9% Ultra Nightmare w/ DLSS 4 Performance + Frame Generation 4x 62 64 234 +207.9% System hardware: AMD Ryzen 9 9900X + RTX 5080 + 32 GB DDR5-600, Resolution: 3840 x 2160

Ad

A similar trend continues as the RTX 5080 delivers well over 230 FPS with all the DLSS bells and whistles turned on. If you don't have a very high refresh rate monitor, this performance might seem like a waste. Hence, a better option is to rely on DLAA with Multi-Frame Generation set to 2x. This will comfortably give you over 100 FPS while ensuring the game looks crisp.

Read more: Nvidia RTX 5080 review

Overall, DLSS keeps evolving. In DOOM: The Dark Ages, I had a hard time telling the difference between an upscaled image and native resolution. Moreover, turning off upscaling and using DLAA with frame generation results in a better image quality than native, while also doubling the FPS. This hints at the future of gaming experiences.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arka Mukherjee Arka’s journey as a tech journalist took root in his educational background as a computer science undergraduate. Gathering valuable experience from YT Times, Quoramarketing.com, Games Bap, and Outscal, Arka now produces top-notch content for the Gaming Tech division of Sportskeeda.



Drawing inspiration from the likes of Buildzoid and Gamers Nexus, Arka relies on thorough testing and in-depth research of the latest hardware to ensure the delivery of authentic information in his articles. His genre expertise has also led him to work with tech giants such as Dell, Logitech, AMD, Nvidia, and more, where he reviewed their latest hardware.



While he delves into language modeling in his free time, he also finds time for gaming. His go-to genre is single-player games, but he often revisits Conflict: Desert Storm I and II, the former being the game that prompted him to undertake the journey he’s enjoying today. If he ever got a chance to drop into a game Jumanji-style, it would have to be Mafia: Definitive Edition. Know More