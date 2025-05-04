7 things you should know before starting Doom The Dark Ages

As the release of Doom The Dark Ages approaches, it is a great time to know certain things to make your experience more enjoyable. For those unaware, the upcoming Doom game is developed by id Software and published by Bethesda Softworks. It is the eighth installment in the main Doom franchise, following Doom Eternal from 2020.

Ad

Over the past five years, this title has undergone significant changes, particularly in terms of weapons, gameplay mechanics, and level of gore, which make the upcoming game slightly different from its previous installments.

This article covers some tips to make Doom The Dark Ages more enjoyable.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer’s opinion.

Important things that you should know before playing Doom The Dark Ages

1) Movement is still essential

Ad

Trending

The Doom series is mostly known for its intense fights, where smashing foes and spilling blood are part of the thrill, and movement has always been an important aspect of the game. In most of the previous installments, you could move faster by performing bunny hops, helping you cover large distances quickly.

A still of the movement mechanism from Doom The Dark Ages (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Similarly, in Doom The Dark Ages, movement will play a crucial role, especially when you want to dodge enemy attacks, get up close and personal, and traverse across the semi-open world map.

Ad

2) Understand the narrative

Understanding the backstory is crucial (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

The Doom series has a deep and evolving storyline that connects each installment. This underlying narrative is what keeps players engaged in the game. Similarly, the Dark Ages is the prequel of Doom 64, which has a long storyline. You must understand the backstory to connect every dot and enjoy the experience.

Ad

Read more: Doom: The Dark Ages is bringing iconic swamps back in the form of Blood Marsh

3) Active internet connection

Must have a stable internet connection to play Doom The Dark Ages (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Unlike most titles in the Doom series, Doom The Dark Ages requires an active internet connection. Although the game doesn’t have a multiplayer mode, a stable internet connection is necessary to load the extensive content that is included. Therefore, make sure your internet connection is stable before diving in.

Ad

4) Use the Melee weapons

Shieldsaw melee weapon from Doom The Dark Ages (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

With the introduction of new Melee weapons, the gameplay has undergone certain changes compared to its previous installments. As revealed in the trailer, there are various melee options, such as the Shieldsaw and Flail, useful for blocking lethal projectiles from enemies while also serving as effective weapons to crunch their bones. Make sure to use them when necessary.

Ad

Check out: Doom: The Dark Ages second official trailer released, the war against hell is coming

5) Which platforms will it release on?

Doom The Dark Ages will be available on PS5 and other current-gen consoles, including PC (Image via PlayStation)

The game will be available on all current-gen consoles, including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Steam. This provides a great opportunity for players across different platforms to experience the game. It is all set to release in two different editions: Premium and Standard, each having its own advantages.

Ad

6) Largest campaign

Largest campaign of the Doom franchise (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Before starting to play the game, it is important to know that the campaign — the only available mode — will be the most expansive the studio has ever created. It may take a lot of time to complete the game, as there are 22 levels to play through within a semi-open world map. Additionally, there are many hidden areas and items scattered throughout the map for you to discover.

Ad

Also read: Doom is playable in a PDF file, internet reacts

7) Enemies that are only killed by special weapons

A still of the Reaver shot weapon from Doom The Dark Ages (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

As showcased in the Cosmic Realm First Reveal Trailer, certain enemies can only be killed with special weapons. For instance, the Cacodemon can stun you with its telepathic terror and quickly kill you with its tentacle strikes. For those creatures, the devs have made a special weapon called the Reaver shot, which fires a brutal ballistic metal ball.

Ad

Check out the links below for more Doom the Dark Ages articles from Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranoy Dey Pranoy is an esports journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in FPS games like Valorant, Apex Legends, and Call of Duty. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Commerce, but his lifelong passion for video games drove him to take up gaming professionally, and his articles have garnered 200,000+ reads in just three months at Sportskeeda. Pranoy's research process includes collecting first-hand gameplay knowledge and a ton of cross-referencing.



Pranoy has warm memories of frequent visits to gaming cafes in his childhood, playing FPS titles and open-world games like Grand Theft Auto: Vice City to his heart's content. He jumps into solo and multiplayer titles with equal gusto. In a Jumanji-type scenario, he would readily drop into the thrilling world of the Temple Run series and embark on the adventure of a lifetime.



Pranoy follows esports tournaments closely as he values the opportunity to witness high-level gameplay and learn from the top players. PaperRex is his favorite organization at the moment, and he looks up to professional players Demon1 and TenZ.



Beyond gaming, Pranoy's interests include chess and sketching. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.