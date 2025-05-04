7 things you should know before starting Doom The Dark Ages

As the release of Doom The Dark Ages approaches, it is a great time to know certain things to make your experience more enjoyable. For those unaware, the upcoming Doom game is developed by id Software and published by Bethesda Softworks. It is the eighth installment in the main Doom franchise, following Doom Eternal from 2020.
Over the past five years, this title has undergone significant changes, particularly in terms of weapons, gameplay mechanics, and level of gore, which make the upcoming game slightly different from its previous installments.
This article covers some tips to make Doom The Dark Ages more enjoyable.
Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer’s opinion.
Important things that you should know before playing Doom The Dark Ages
1) Movement is still essential
The Doom series is mostly known for its intense fights, where smashing foes and spilling blood are part of the thrill, and movement has always been an important aspect of the game. In most of the previous installments, you could move faster by performing bunny hops, helping you cover large distances quickly.
Similarly, in Doom The Dark Ages, movement will play a crucial role, especially when you want to dodge enemy attacks, get up close and personal, and traverse across the semi-open world map.
2) Understand the narrative
The Doom series has a deep and evolving storyline that connects each installment. This underlying narrative is what keeps players engaged in the game. Similarly, the Dark Ages is the prequel of Doom 64, which has a long storyline. You must understand the backstory to connect every dot and enjoy the experience.
3) Active internet connection
Unlike most titles in the Doom series, Doom The Dark Ages requires an active internet connection. Although the game doesn’t have a multiplayer mode, a stable internet connection is necessary to load the extensive content that is included. Therefore, make sure your internet connection is stable before diving in.
4) Use the Melee weapons
With the introduction of new Melee weapons, the gameplay has undergone certain changes compared to its previous installments. As revealed in the trailer, there are various melee options, such as the Shieldsaw and Flail, useful for blocking lethal projectiles from enemies while also serving as effective weapons to crunch their bones. Make sure to use them when necessary.
5) Which platforms will it release on?
The game will be available on all current-gen consoles, including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Steam. This provides a great opportunity for players across different platforms to experience the game. It is all set to release in two different editions: Premium and Standard, each having its own advantages.
6) Largest campaign
Before starting to play the game, it is important to know that the campaign — the only available mode — will be the most expansive the studio has ever created. It may take a lot of time to complete the game, as there are 22 levels to play through within a semi-open world map. Additionally, there are many hidden areas and items scattered throughout the map for you to discover.
7) Enemies that are only killed by special weapons
As showcased in the Cosmic Realm First Reveal Trailer, certain enemies can only be killed with special weapons. For instance, the Cacodemon can stun you with its telepathic terror and quickly kill you with its tentacle strikes. For those creatures, the devs have made a special weapon called the Reaver shot, which fires a brutal ballistic metal ball.
