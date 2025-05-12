Doom The Dark Ages early access release countdown: Start time for all regions

  • home icon
By Supratim Sarkar
Modified May 12, 2025 06:01 GMT
Doom The Dark Ages
Doom The Dark Ages

Bethesda has revealed when Doom The Dark Ages will release worldwide, and announced the release timings for early access as well. The upcoming title will allow you to don the mantle of the Doomslayer once again and rip and tear through the forces of hell. Early access for Doom The Dark Ages will begin on May 13, 2025, and will be exclusive to the Premium Edition owners of the game.

This article will cover the early access release timings for Doom The Dark Ages.

Doom The Dark Ages early access release time and Countdown

The latest entry in the Doom franchise is set to bring players to the Slayer's past, with the story taking place before the events of Doom and Doom Eternal. You will be able to experience the Doomslayer's time with the night sentinel and their fight against the forces of Hell as the damned lays siege to different parts of Argent D'Nur.

For those pre-ordering Doom The Dark Ages' Premium Edition, you will be able to start playing the game at the following times:

  • Lost Angeles: 17:00 PDT (12 May)
  • Dallas: 19:00 CDT (12 May)
  • New York: 20:00 EDT (12 May)
  • Mexico City: 18:00 CDT (12 May)
  • Sao Paulo: 21:00 BRT (12 May)
  • London: 01:00 BST (13 May)
  • Paris: 02:00 CEST (13 May)
  • Frankfurt: 02:00 CEST (13 May)
  • New Delhi: 05:30 IST (13 May)
  • Seoul: 09:00 KST (13 May)
  • Tokyo: 09:00 JST (13 May)
  • Sydney: 10:00 AEST (13 May)
  • Auckland: 12:00 NZST (13 May)

Below you can find a countdown to when the early access of the title becomes available.

Doom The Dark Ages editions and Price

Rip and Tear...... Until it's done (Image via Bethesda)
Rip and Tear...... Until it's done (Image via Bethesda)

There are two editions available that you can pre-order and purchase. Both come with their separate set of rewards and benefits.

  • Standard Edition
  • Premium Edition

The game's base variant is priced at $69.99, while the Premium Edition will cost you $99.99. While the Standard Edition of the game comes with just the base game, the Premium Edition includes:

  • Base Game
  • Campaign DLC
  • Digital Artbook and Soundtrack
  • Divinity Skin Pack

If you pre-order the Standard Edition, though, you will receive:

  • Void DOOM Slayer Skin

The Premium Edition pre-order bonuses include:

  • Up to two days of Early Access
  • Void DOOM Slayer Skin

The game will also come to the Xbox Game Pass on 15 May 2025.

Supratim Sarkar

Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.
When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders.

