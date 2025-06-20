Blood Message trailer breakdown: 5 details you might have missed

Blood Message is the next big title from 24 Entertainment, the makers of Naraka Bladepoint. The developers dropped the reveal trailer out of nowhere, and it looks stunning. While the details are still limited, the visuals and overall concept have already hyped up the gaming community. There might be a lot of interesting things that might've gone unseen by many people.
On that note, here are five interesting details you might have missed in the Blood Message reveal trailer.
Note: This list is not ranked in any specific order, and some aspects of the article are based on the writer's opinion.
Interesting details you might have missed in the Blood Message trailer
The video is nearly five minutes long and offers a rich glimpse of the game's concept, combat style, and more. Interestingly, the name of the protagonist is not mentioned in the video or the description.
1) Inspired by real historic events
The game draws inspiration from the actual Dunhuang uprising of 848 AD, which was led by Zhang Yichao. In the trailer, the unnamed protagonist is on a journey to the east of Chang'an. While not confirmed, he could be Monk Wuzhen, a historical messenger who played a big role in the uprising of Dunhuang.
2) Possibly a co-op campaign
The reveal trailer features various scenes where two characters, the messenger and likely his son or companion, work together. For instance, we can see them killing enemies in stealth together, and even helping each other to cross obstacles. These interactions suggest the co-op element, or at least confirm that you will have a companion NPC throughout most of the storyline.
3) Anything can be used as weapon
The combat of Blood Message looks really versatile and promising. We can see the character use classic swords and knives in many scenes. Interestingly, he is also seen picking up objects like a hammer and plates to attack the enemies, suggesting that a lot of objects in the environment could be used as a weapon.
4) Unique environments and missions
Although the description says that Blood Message is a linear action-adventure game, the trailer features a wide range of settings, ranging from crowded markets to sunny deserts, snowy mountains, and even temple ruins with puzzles. This hints that there would be a variety of missions beyond just combat. The world appears rich and layered.
5) Powered by Unreal Engine 5
The trailer description confirms that the game uses Unreal Engine 5, the popular service by Epic Games, which is used by numerous modern AAA titles. This explains the trailer's stunning lighting, textures, and massive environments. However, keep in mind that the trailer never mentions the usage of gameplay footage, so the actual experience when the game comes out may differ.
That concludes the list of interesting details we got from the Blood Message trailer. For now, the release date and full list of supported platforms aren't known yet.
