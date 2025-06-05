Steam Deck vs. Nintendo Switch 2: Cyberpunk 2077 graphics and performance comparison

The Nintendo Switch 2 has officially launched, and fans are really excited about it. It features a larger display, up to a 120Hz refresh rate, and many other improvements that make it arguably the best handheld device on the market. However, many players might be curious to know whether it could handle AAA titles like Cyberpunk 2077 better than the Steam Deck.
On that note, here's a detailed comparison of Cyberpunk 2077 on both devices.
Comparing Cyberpunk 2077 graphics between Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch 2
The test is done based on the following categories:
- Resolution and visual fidelity
- Performance and frame rate
- Loading time and storage
Resolution and visual fidelity
Nintendo Switch 2 takes advantage of NVIDIA's DLSS technology that upscales lower-resolution games with the help of artificial intelligence. This makes character models and environmental details look sharper while using fewer resources.
Meanwhile, Steam Deck utilizes AMD FSR, which works the same way. However, it doesn't provide the level of clarity that DLSS has. Thus, the textures and lighting of Cyberpunk 2077 on Switch 2 look better than on Steam Deck.
Performance and frame rate
Cyberpunk 2077 runs at a consistent 40 FPS in performance mode on the new Switch, which is quite impressive. This is due to the integration of DLSS and overall hardware optimization.
On the other hand, Steam Deck gets anywhere between 30 to 40 FPS, but it's not as consistent as Switch 2, especially when you are exploring areas with dense populations. While it can handle the game reasonably well, there are some occasional frame drops if the settings are high. Thus, Nintendo Switch 2 runs Cyberpunk 2077 slightly smoother than the Steam Deck.
Loading time and storage
Steam Deck features high-end SSD optimizations that help load games faster. This results in really quick transitions between scenes and impressive loading speeds.
While the Nintendo Switch 2 storage is much better and faster than its predecessor, the loading time of AAA titles like Cyberpunk 2077 could still be frustrating. So, the Steam Deck is a clear winner when it comes to loading the game faster.
In conclusion, both Switch 2 and the Steam Deck offer impressive performance while running Cyberpunk 2077. The Switch 2 stands out in terms of visuals and consistent FPS, while the Steam Deck has much faster load times.
As a result, Switch 2 is the winner in this comparison, but only by a small margin. This is because aspects such as consistent frame rates and overall visuals could be more important than slightly better loading times for most players. Nonetheless, Steam Deck is an equally powerful device with a significantly larger collection of supported games, at least for now.
