  Does Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition support cross-save on Nintendo Switch 2?

Does Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition support cross-save on Nintendo Switch 2?

By Siddharth Patil
Modified May 31, 2025 14:21 GMT
Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition cross save
Take Cyberpunk on the go when it launches on Nintendo Switch 2 (Image via CD Projekt RED)

With Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition set to arrive during Nintendo Switch 2's official launch, it aims to be a feature-rich experience for the upcoming hybrid console. Those players looking to double-dip will be delighted to know that the acclaimed sci-fi open-world adventure from CD Projekt RED will support cross-save functionality on the new Nintendo device.

This will allow players to carry over progression from other platforms. Here's everything to know about the Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition cross-save feature for Nintendo Switch 2.

Also Read: All Nintendo Switch 2 launch titles confirmed so far

Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition cross-save is officially confirmed for Nintendo Switch 2

The confirmation comes from the official Cyberpunk 2077 account on X, which reads in response to a query by another user:

"The Nintendo Switch 2 version will be fully cross-progression compatible with versions from other platforms."

So where players have a save file on PS5/Xbox Series platforms or PC, they can import them to the Nintendo Switch 2 seamlessly. This will allow them to take the ambitious open-world action RPG on the go at any time. It makes sense since CDPR also allowed cross-save functionality for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on Nintendo Switch.

That said, Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition on Nintendo Switch 2 is the complete package. All content and updates released thus far for the game are included in this package, including the Phantom Liberty DLC expansion, which was not released on last-gen platforms like PS4 and Xbox One, even though they received the base game at launch.

Making the deal even better, the full game is available on the physical Nintendo Switch 2 game media cartridge. In other words, no additional download is required. minus potential Day One patches for the game at launch, which is standard for any game release these days. Additionally, it will make full use of the console's capabilities, ranging from support for Nvidia DLSS image upscaling technology and PhysX to gyro aiming and Joy-Con 2 mouse controls

Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition will launch for Nintendo Switch 2 on June 5, 2025.

Siddharth Patil

Siddharth Patil

Twitter icon

Siddharth is an esports and gaming writer at Sportkseeda. With nearly 10 years of experience in the industry, he also contributed to renowned publications like Gameffine (formerly IndianNoob), the British retro FPS magazine E1M1, and Gaming Purists, the latter being a passion project which he founded with friends.

Holding a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Siddharth's journalistic pursuits extend beyond reporting; he throws himself into the heart of gaming communities. His positive exploits in the industry have led him to interviewing Rohit Jain, a prominent Tekken 7 player from India.

Though he currently specializes in Nintendo, Overwatch 2, and RPG coverage, Siddharth's expertise spans a multitude of platforms and genres. He believes in doing extensive research across a mix of official, community-driven and diverse media sources for all of his article categories.

Siddharth has been an avid follower of Pewdiepie, which has also helped him expand his horizons to new gaming genres and titles. Beyond gaming, he indulges his love for literature with a particular fondness for horror and thriller novels. Moreover, Siddharth’s culinary enthusiasm for global cuisine enriches his palate.

