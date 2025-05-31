Does Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition support cross-save on Nintendo Switch 2?

With Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition set to arrive during Nintendo Switch 2's official launch, it aims to be a feature-rich experience for the upcoming hybrid console. Those players looking to double-dip will be delighted to know that the acclaimed sci-fi open-world adventure from CD Projekt RED will support cross-save functionality on the new Nintendo device.
This will allow players to carry over progression from other platforms. Here's everything to know about the Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition cross-save feature for Nintendo Switch 2.
Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition cross-save is officially confirmed for Nintendo Switch 2
The confirmation comes from the official Cyberpunk 2077 account on X, which reads in response to a query by another user:
"The Nintendo Switch 2 version will be fully cross-progression compatible with versions from other platforms."
So where players have a save file on PS5/Xbox Series platforms or PC, they can import them to the Nintendo Switch 2 seamlessly. This will allow them to take the ambitious open-world action RPG on the go at any time. It makes sense since CDPR also allowed cross-save functionality for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on Nintendo Switch.
That said, Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition on Nintendo Switch 2 is the complete package. All content and updates released thus far for the game are included in this package, including the Phantom Liberty DLC expansion, which was not released on last-gen platforms like PS4 and Xbox One, even though they received the base game at launch.
Making the deal even better, the full game is available on the physical Nintendo Switch 2 game media cartridge. In other words, no additional download is required. minus potential Day One patches for the game at launch, which is standard for any game release these days. Additionally, it will make full use of the console's capabilities, ranging from support for Nvidia DLSS image upscaling technology and PhysX to gyro aiming and Joy-Con 2 mouse controls
Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition will launch for Nintendo Switch 2 on June 5, 2025.
