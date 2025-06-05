Why Yakuza 0 Director's Cut is worth replaying on Nintendo Switch 2

Yakuza 0 Director's Cut is now available on the brand-new Nintendo Switch 2, and longtime fans couldn’t be more excited. The original game is one of the most loved games in the franchise and is often praised as the best starting point. Now that the Switch 2 is officially out and offers a much stronger performance, players can revisit the streets of Kamurocho and Sotenboti in full glory.

Whether you are a new player or a veteran, this article will explain why the Director's Cut is worth playing on the Nintendo Switch 2.

Yakuza 0 Director's Cut on Nintendo Switch 2: Everything you need to know

Yakuza 0 is considered the best one in the series. It is a prequel that perfectly introduces both Kazuma Kiryu and Goro Majima. The game is a complete package with a great storyline, hilarious side quests, and a unique combat style. What makes the Yakuza 0 Director's Cut special is the massively upgraded visuals, smoother performance, and a range of other improvements designed for the Switch 2.

Players can now save anytime instead of relying solely on phone booths, making exploration and boss fights much more convenient. The Nintendo Switch 2 version also adds over 25 minutes of new story cutscenes, deeper character insights, and for the first time, a full English dub featuring the voice of Matthew Mercer and Yong Yea.

There’s also a brand-new online game mode named the Red Light Raid, where you can unlock and choose between 60 unique characters from the Yakuza universe, making it extremely chaotic and fun. You’ll face waves of enemies, collect cash, and test different fighting styles. It's a refreshing addition to the game that gives it even more replayability beyond the main campaign mode.

That's everything you must know about the Yakuza 0 Director's Cut on Switch 2. The game is priced at $49.99 at the Nintendo eShop, and is shaping up to be one of the strongest launch titles on the console. It preserves everything that made the original a classic and adds just enough to make it fresh again.

