The Yakuza franchise has been around for the past two decades and has been a staple in the video game industry. The gaming community fell in love with the franchise's unique storytelling, combat mechanics, and the developers' focus on the Japanese criminal underworld. The franchise grew throughout the years and introduced a handful of supporting characters who got their fair share of the spotlight while expanding the lore.

If you have trouble figuring out which entry to play first and how to follow the series' timeline, look no further away since this article will go through every mainline and spinoff title.

Note: This article may contain major story spoilers for the Like a Dragon series.

Optimal play order for the Yakuza series

1) Yakuza 0 (2014)

This prequel may have been released much later than expected, but it was a great entry point for newcomers (Image via SEGA)

Greatness comes from humble beginnings, but this entry had the advantage of mainline games' influence and reputation. Yakuza 0 was released in 2014 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, and it was a breath of fresh air for the series as the developers brought longtime fans back in time.

This game features Kazuma Kiryu and Goro Majima as playable characters, members of the Tojo Clan, as they get caught in the conflict between warring factions.

The story is straightforward, and some fans may have problems with the pacing; however, the combat is addictive. The fighting has always been on point, and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio struck gold in this prequel and made it the perfect starting point for new fans.

2) Yakuza Kiwami (2016)

This remake made this game much more appealing and accessible to newer players (Image via SEGA)

A few years after the events of Yakuza 0, players reconnect with Kazuma Kiryu after he gets out of prison for a crime he didn't commit. Kazuma became a scapegoat for the death of his boss at the hands of Akira Nishikayama, his close friend. Yakuza Kiwami was a remake of the original game released in 2005, the same year the game takes place.

While this isn't the best entry, the original version kickstarted this series and received favorable reviews from critics and fans. The beat 'em up combat style and the typical drama of Japanese mafia families got a lot of love. This remake has set the standard for the franchise, and made it much more accessible and fun for newcomers.

3) Yakuza Kiwami 2 (2017)

Another remake for a solid entry (Image via SEGA)

The original game was released in 2006 for the PlayStation 2, and Yakuza Kiwami 2 carried over everything great about the previous game. Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio decided to remake most of the earlier entries and gave them significant overhauls for the graphics and visuals for modern hardware.

On the other hand, the storytelling was a massive improvement. Fans join Kazuma on a compelling journey to become the dragon as he faces a new threat that rivals his ferocity. Despite being a remake, the original version was one of the best entries, and the graphical improvements made it even better.

4) Yakuza 3 Remastered (2019)

The first major entry for the PlayStation 3 era was remastered nearly a decade later (Image via SEGA)

After spending years as part of the criminal underworld, this entry features Kazuma trying to turn a new leaf in life as he runs an orphanage in Yakuza 3. Kazuma eventually learns that he can't expect to live a good life after his troubled past and has to go back into fighting form to fend off new threats, such as warring factions and international agencies.

Kazuma is no longer alone, especially after he took in Haruka and treated her as his daughter. The pair explores Okinawa, and this entry emphasizes the importance of second chances.

5) Yakuza 4 Remastered (2019)

If one protagonist isn't good enough, Yakuza 4 kicked it up a notch and added 3 more (Image via SEGA)

Multiple protagonists are tough to tackle in video games. However, Ryu Ga Gotoko Studio managed to tell the stories of each protagonist perfectly. Yakuza 4 features three new playable characters apart from Kazuma, and each one stands apart with unique fighting techniques rather than reskins of the same combat animations.

The story highlights the importance of family and loyalty and has a perfect open-world sandbox for optional activities. The original version was released in 2010 and remastered in 2019 for previous-gen consoles.

6) Yakuza 5 Remastered (2019)

Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio has learned plenty from previous entries and included an extra playable character (Image via SEGA)

After the events of the previous game, the gaming community follows through with Kazuma's journey of preventing a war between the Omi alliance and the Tojo Clan. Haruka is all grown up, and like every other teenager, she aspires to be a popular J-pop icon while a new character is thrown into the mix.

The developers of Yakuza 5 have proven they can handle multiple playable protagonists, blend their stories into one compelling narrative, and improve open-world activities. This entry was originally released in 2012, the same year the game takes place, and remastered in 2019.

7) Yakuza 6: Song of Life (2016)

Parenting can be complicated in the criminal underworld (Image via SEGA)

Following the events of the last game, Kazuma spends a few years in the slammers for crimes he did commit, unlike his previous incarceration. Fresh out of prison, Kazuma discovers Haruka is in a coma after a car accident and has a son. Being a grandfather, Kazuma didn't let what happened to his daughter slide as he uncovered clues about what happened.

The Song of Life takes place in Tokyo, and it was an opportunity for developers to show more of the Japanese culture. This 2016 entry has great combat mechanics, a compelling story, and a fitting end for Kazuma's Yakuza journey.

8) Yakuza: Like a Dragon (2020)

This entry was a breath of fresh air for the franchise (Image via SEGA)

With Kazuma out of the picture, a new protagonist takes center stage. Like a Dragon follows the adventures of Ichiban Kasuga, who has key similarities, such as taking the fall for the clan to show their loyalty. This entry was released in 2020 and can be viewed as a soft reboot and sequel.

Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio got experimental with the combat system by adding a turn-based mechanic, which wasn't all that efficient next to the traditional fighting mechanic. Nevertheless, it was an ambitious take that tried to recapture the success of Kazuma's era.

9) Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name (2023)

Kazuma Kiryu is back and healthier than ever in a spinoff adventure (Image via SEGA)

After faking his death, this spinoff follows the adventures of Kazuma Kiryu as an undercover agent in Osaka, Japan. The events in Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name happen simultaneously with Like a Dragon and show what Kazuma was up to.

The combat mechanics feel fleshed out, and it is a great way to explain to the players how Kazuma got to where he is before he meets Ichiban. It carries everything the series was renowned for, from over-the-top action sequences to great character development.

Unfortunately, the side content felt repetitive at this point and was the weakest aspect of this entry.

10) Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (2024)

Ichiban has his sights on Hawaii for this entry (Image via SEGA)

While the previous game struggled to land the bird with the ambitious combat mechanics, the developers learned their lesson and ensured avoiding it in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. Ichiban is back alongside Kazuma Kiryu as the two playable characters, and this entry made history by going overseas. Instead of Japanese cities, the developers took the franchise to Hawaii.

The game was released last year for various platforms and received generally positive reviews. The major aspect of this entry is the change of scenery, which was a bold choice for the studio that primarily featured Japanese culture. The open-world aspects were improved, and was a nice change of pace.

11) Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii (2025)

Goro Majima takes the helm in this spinoff adventure set in Hawaii (Image via SEGA)

A few months after Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, the story shifts to Goro Majima after losing his memories as he assembles a pirate crew. You can explore Hawaii and do a handful of familiar minigames as you recruit new members and improve your ship's condition. Players can fight enemy pirates by boarding ships or engaging in naval warfare for the first time.

You can customize and upgrade your ship to take on powerful bosses like the giant squid in Chapter 4. This game serves as the latest entry in the franchise, and we can't wait to see where the developers take these iconic characters next.

