Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii: Is there cross-progression?

By Meet Soni
Modified Feb 20, 2025 19:09 GMT
Cover
Does the latest Like A Dragon game feature cross progression? (Image via SEGA)

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii has officially been released. The title had generated much anticipation, being another real-time action-focused spin-off in the long-running Yakuza franchise. This time around, the story shifts focus to Majima Goro as he embarks on a wild swashbuckling adventure. The game is available on a variety of platforms. As such, players might wonder if the title allows cross-progression.

To answer that question, unfortunately, there is no cross-progression in Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii. However, the game does use Xbox Cloud Saves.

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii does not feature cross-progression on launch

Unfortunately, players won't be able to carry progress across different platforms for this title (Image via SEGA)

Cross-progression refers to a technology where if a player has purchased the game on multiple platforms, their progress in that title carries across them all. It provides a seamless experience where you can stop at a particular point on one console and pick it up from the same point on another platform.

Some games (such as Black Ops 6) offer cross-progression across all major platforms, while others often limit it to PC and/or a specific console brand. For example, players will know that a game allows cross-progression between Xbox consoles and PC only when they see the "Xbox Play Anywhere" tag on it (note that players need to purchase a game only once to use Xbox Play Anywhere).

Xbox Cloud Saves

Xbox Cloud Saves makes playing the game across different consoles easy (Image via SEGA)

While Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii isn't compatible with cross-progression, Xbox players can still enjoy a similar experience through Xbox Cloud Saves. This feature makes it so that a game's save files are stored in cloud storage, which can be accessed by any other Xbox console, provided you log in through the same account. This means if a player wants to switch from Xbox One to Xbox Series X|S, they can transfer their account and pick the game up from where they left off.

On which platforms is Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii available?

The game is available on a variety of platforms (Image via SEGA)

The game is currently available on a total of six platforms:

  • Xbox Series X|S
  • Xbox One
  • PlayStation 5
  • PlayStation 4
  • PC (via Steam)

There are a total of four editions for the game that players can buy:

  • Digital Standard Edition for $59.99 (All 5 platforms)
  • Digital Deluxe Edition for $74.99 (All 5 platforms)
  • Physical Standard Edition for $59.99 (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S)
  • Physical Collector's Edition for $129.99 (PS5, Xbox Series X|S)

Is Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii on Xbox Game Pass?

Currently, the developer has revealed no plans to put the title in Game Pass (Image via SEGA)

Unfortunately, the game is not currently available on Xbox's subscription service at launch. However, that doesn't mean it won't appear later on after some time has passed since its release.

Edited by Niladri Roy
हिन्दी