7 things to know before playing Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is the latest installment in the long-running franchise. This spin-off follows an amnesiac Goro Majima as he gets shipwrecked on an island. The story follows his quest to recover his memories, which gets him entangled with other criminals and pirates. It is set to release on February 20, 2025.

However, before players prepare to hop onto the new adventure, here are seven facts they should know about the title.

7 things you should know before playing Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

1) Where does it take place on the timeline?

Where does the game fit in the Yakuza order (Image via SEGA)

Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii takes place six months after the events of Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth. While we saw the last of Majima teaming up with Kiryu and storming the Millenial tower in the eighth mainline entry, his ending up shipwrecked on a beach in Hawaii with no memories is part of the mystery that will be unraveled in the spin-off.

2) Combat overview

Combat is the bread and butter of Yakuza games (Image via SEGA)

Majima will use two fighting styles in Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii. Mad Dog will be similar to the style you unlock in Yakuza 0. It sees him wield a small knife, which he uses in various combos to damage enemies. The second one, called Sea Dog, is the pirate-focused style. It sees him wield two cutlasses and three side arms, namely cutlass boomerangs, a pistol, and a chain hook.

Naval combat will be similar to Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag, where you'll primarily damage enemy ships with offensive weapons like cannons and then defeat their crew by boarding the vehicle.

3) Which platforms will it release on?

The game will be released on a variety of major game platforms (Image via SEGA)

Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is up for pre-orders now. The digital versions of the game will be released on the following platforms:

PlayStation 5

PlayStation 4

Xbox One

Xbox Series X|S

PC (via Steam)

This is great news for players who loved the previous spin-off, Like A Dragon Gaiden, as they can also experience the upcoming title on various platforms.

4) The narrative

The game follows an interesting plot (Image via SEGA)

Majima finds himself amid the debris of a shipwreck. A young child named Noah saves his life, but he wakes up with no memories. Not even remembering his name, he only has his back tattoos and signature knife as leads. An encounter with pirate-like ruffians sends him on a swashbuckling adventure to regain his memories and fulfill his savior's ambition of seeing the world.

5) Purchasable editions

The deluxe or collector's editions can give you additional bonuses

Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii has two digital editions you can preorder/purchase:

Standard Edition for $59.99

Deluxe Edition for $74.99

The digital editions are available for all five platforms.

Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii also has two physical editions:

Standard Edition for $59.99

Collector's Edition for $129.99

The physical editions are only available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Xbox Series X|S.

Preordering the game will net you two bonuses: the Ichiban Pirate Crew set, which includes Ichiban and his pet Nancy as Majima's crew members, and the Ichiban Special outfit set, which includes the ability to wear Ichiban's signature attires from Yakuza 7 and 8: Infinite Wealth.

6) Where does the story take place?

Hawaii plays an important role in the story (Image via SEGA)

As mentioned in the title, the game's narrative takes place in Hawaii. However, players will visit various new locations in the game. Nele Island is home to the holy religious group, the Palekana, which co-exists with ex-Yakuza members. Rich Island is primarily inhabited by fishermen, while Madlantis is a secret region that hosts numerous criminal organizations.

7) Side content

Tons of content to explore in the game (Image via SEGA)

You can explore numerous activities in Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii. Various substories can be found within the surroundings; these break up the tense pace of the main quest by injecting Yakuza's signature over-the-top humor. Players can also engage in mini-games such as Karaoke, Dragon Kart, Bang Bang Batting Center, Sicko Snap, and the numerous Arcade machines.

