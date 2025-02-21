Can you fast travel in Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii?

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii takes place, well, in Hawaii; specifically, in Honolulu. Open-world games can be tricky to navigate, especially for players who are short on time for gaming. Fortunately, Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio includes a fast travel method for a price, among other ways to get around the in-game world.

Ad

This article will cover the basics of getting around Honolulu and when you should consider taking a shortcut to your next destination. Fast travel can help save time but has some disadvantages, such as missing out on optional content you may stumble upon in your adventures.

How do you fast-travel in Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii?

Nothing beats a good taxi ride to get to where you need to be (Image via SEGA)

The best way to fast-travel in Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is by calling for a cab. For a game all about pirates in the modern day, getting around requires modern solutions. Rather than robbing and stealing cars, you are limited to a taxi ride, and it isn't cheap. For $10 of in-game money, you can reach your destination without much hassle.

Ad

Trending

Also read: 7 things to know about Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Honolulu is a large sandbox, and it is worth noting that once you have called for a taxi, it can't take you to your desired destination immediately. You must first visit this location before unlocking the convenience of quick travel. While this may seem like a bummer, it is a fair deal.

The developers worked on this project, and it doesn't sit right for players to zoom through environments without a second thought.

Ad

Other methods to get around faster

If you refuse to spend your hard-earned money on a taxi ride, you can always take the high road with a scooter (Image via SEGA)

Calling for a cab is effective, but it can drag you into being financially broke really quickly. Fortunately, there is another way that is not much faster than walking. The Street Surfer is a scooter that you can acquire after beating a side mission called "The Symbol of the City, the Street Surfer.'' After its conclusion, you can use or hide your scooter at any time.

Ad

Ad

Unfortunately, these things run on batteries which must be recharged every now and then. To charge your cool Street Surfer scooters, you must dock them at Oka charging stations, and there is no shortage of them on the island. There are a few tiers available for you to charge your battery, and the most expensive option will likely convince you to just take a cab.

Also read: Can you play Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii as a newcomer to the series?

Ad

For $100, your scooter's battery will be fully charged, but if you throw in an extra $50, you get an additional battery. However, there are cheaper options, like paying $30 for a small charge and $50 for a half charge.

The battery life on these things is not bad, and you can even use a customized waypoint for your scooter to take you where you need to go without much input. That said, you can still steer if you see incoming obstacles or whatever the game throws at you. It is efficient and convenient, but you should always monitor the scooter's battery life.

Ad

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is now available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC via Steam. For more related news, check these out:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.