Can you play Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii as a newcomer to the series?

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii has finally launched, introducing a brand new addition to the series of real-time combat-focused spin-off titles. It sees one of the series' most iconic characters, Majima Goro, stranded on an island. This hack-and-slash title is the latest installment in the long list of Yakuza games. Thus, players may wonder if they can try out the title even if they haven't played previous entries in the series.

Ad

While playing through its numerous predecessors helps provide context to the latest installment, Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii can be experienced as a standalone adventure.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

While playing some previous entries help provide context, they aren't necessary to enjoy Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Where does the game fit in the timeline?

Ad

Trending

A still from Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii (Image via SEGA)

The title takes place six months after Like A Dragon 8: Infinite Wealth. In the narrative, Majima Goro finds himself shipwrecked on a beach in Hawaii with lost memories. How his encounter with a few ruffians engulfs him in a swashbuckling adventure involving a legendary billion-dollar treasure is something you will experience while playing the campaign.

Ad

The game does a decent job of bringing you up to date, which is useful if you haven't played Infinite Wealth. Although this will hamper your ability to grasp all the details of the story, you will still experience an engaging and exhilarating narrative.

Which games should you play before Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii?

If you've decided to play through the previous titles before engaging in the Majima-focused spin-off, here are the ones you need to experience:

Ad

Should definitely play Yakuza 7: Like A Dragon, Like A Dragon 8: Infinite Wealth, Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name Can play for more context Yakuza 0, Yakuza Kiwami, Yakuza Kiwami 2 If you want the complete experience Yakuza 3, Yakuza 4, Yakuza 5, Yakuza 6: The Song of Life

Ad

What you should definitely play

A still from Like A Dragon 8: Infinite Wealth (Image via SEGA)

Yakuza 7 marks the start of a new narrative. Previous Yakuza titles featured Kiryu Kazuma as the protagonist. However, the turn-based JRPG title focuses on Ichiban Kasuga, while its previous important characters — Kiryu Kazuma and Majima Goro — play a minor but important role in the campaign.

Ad

Yakuza 8 follows up on 7. It is considerably the most important title before Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, considering the latter is set after the former. The spin-off also features passing mentions and returning characters from Infinite Wealth.

Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name works as a short experience that provides context for Yakuza 8. Although it isn't a mandatory title, learning about Kiryu's account can help provide a background for Majima's motivations in the game.

Ad

What you can play for a better context in Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

A still from Yakuza 0 (Image via SEGA)

Yakuza 0 features the first chronological appearance of Kazuma Kiryu and Majima Goro, and their journey to become the iconic characters that they currently are. It is a perfect introduction to two important individuals in the franchise. Yakuza Kiwami pits them against each other in an arch-rival situation, where Majima serves as an eccentric antagonist.

Ad

Yakuza Kiwami 2 follows up on its predecessor's story, with Majima being playable once again after 0 in the Majima Saga of its campaign.

You can play the remaining mainline titles to get the complete experience

A still from Yakuza 6: The Song of Life (Image via SEGA)

If you want to completely grasp the mainline narrative of the Yakuza franchise, you can complete the remaining titles with Yakuza 3, Yakuza 4, Yakuza 5, and Yakuza 6: The Song of Life.

Ad

Also check out our other features on Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.