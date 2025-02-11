Is Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii an open-world game?

Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is the latest spin-off in SEGA’s long-running franchise, throwing players into a pirate-infested version of Hawaii with none other than Goro Majima at the helm. Scheduled to release on February 20, 2025, the title follows Majima as he washes up on an island with no memories, forcing him to navigate a world of criminals.

That said, is it an open-world game? While it doesn’t fully embrace a traditional open-world structure like Grand Theft Auto V, it does lean closer to it than past Yakuza titles.

How exploration works in Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Goro Majima and crew in Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii (Image via SEGA)

For years, the Like A Dragon series has been known for its detailed city environments, from Kamurocho’s neon-lit streets to the sunny beaches of Okinawa. Now, Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii takes that philosophy and expands it to a maritime world, allowing Majima to sail the Hawaiian waters, explore islands, and dock at various ports.

The core open-world experience is built around this seafaring element. Majima isn’t just walking from street to street anymore — he’s captaining a fully decked-out pirate ship, engaging in naval combat, and even boarding enemy vessels for close-quarter brawls. Each island and port offers unique activities, side quests, and hidden secrets, reinforcing that sense of exploration.

Land and Sea: The dual exploration system

The open-world structure of Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii splits into two main areas:

Hawaiian mainland (Honolulu and beyond): Much like Infinite Wealth, this setting allows for classic Like A Dragon activities. Players can engage in side missions, take part in minigames, and explore bustling streets filled with NPC interactions. There’s still plenty of classic Majima-style chaos to be had — whether that’s getting into street fights, belting out karaoke, or taking part in bizarre side quests.

Much like Infinite Wealth, this setting allows for classic Like A Dragon activities. Players can engage in side missions, take part in minigames, and explore bustling streets filled with NPC interactions. There’s still plenty of classic Majima-style chaos to be had — whether that’s getting into street fights, belting out karaoke, or taking part in bizarre side quests. Naval exploration and combat: This is where the game sets itself apart. Majima’s ship is a fully customizable vessel, capable of being upgraded with new weapons and a crew of loyal (and equally unhinged) pirates. The ship isn’t just for travel — it’s a battleground. Players can engage in large-scale naval battles, using cannons, flamethrowers, and even Majima’s RPG to take down rival pirate factions.

Combat and freedom of playstyle

Enjoy sea battle in Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii (Image via SEGA)

The combat system leans back into classic Like A Dragon brawler roots (beat 'em up) but with a twist. Majima has two unique fighting styles:

Mad Dog style : The traditional high-speed, unpredictable brawling fans remember from his past appearances. Fast, brutal, and filled with flashy acrobatics.

: The traditional high-speed, unpredictable brawling fans remember from his past appearances. Fast, brutal, and filled with flashy acrobatics. Sea Dog style: A new pirate-themed combat system that incorporates cutlasses, pistols, and a range of ridiculous animal summons, including a shark, jellyfish, and a parrot.

This dual-style system gives players the freedom to approach combat in different ways, whether they prefer old-school beatdowns or a more theatrical, swashbuckling approach.

The Pirates' Coliseum and side activities

One of the most significant aspects of Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii’s open-world design is its Pirates' Coliseum — a dedicated mode where players can take part in various battle scenarios, both on land and at sea. This acts as a massive side activity, giving players a break from the main story while still offering meaningful progression.

On top of that, Like A Dragon staples return, including:

Karaoke and minigames

Arcade games with classic SEGA titles

A variety of side quests

The amount of activities ensures that players can spend hours in Hawaii without even touching the main storyline.

Balancing comedy and storytelling

A still from Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii (Image via SEGA)

At first glance, Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii leans heavily into absurdity. From Majima’s pirate persona to his tiger cub companions, the game fully embraces its chaotic premise. However, despite its comedic focus, Like A Dragon has always delivered deep, character-driven stories, and this entry seems to follow suit.

Themes of loyalty, betrayal, and identity are likely to be explored, as Majima pieces together his lost memories while navigating his newfound pirate life.

