All Little Japan photo rally locations from Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

By Rituraj Halder
Modified Feb 21, 2025 06:37 GMT
All Little Japan photo rally locations you will need (Image via SEGA)
All Little Japan photo rally locations you will need (Image via SEGA)

If you want to complete the Little Japan Photo Rally in Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, you must find and photograph 15 landmarks and objects scattered across the district. While some of these are easy to find, there are a few tricky ones that you may not find naturally.

In this guide, we have shared all Little Japan photo rally locations in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.

What are all the Little Japan photo rally locations in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii?

You will need to capture all 15 of them to get the reward (Image via SEGA)
You will need to capture all 15 of them to get the reward (Image via SEGA)

Here are all the Little Japan photo rally locations:

No.Location NameDescription
1Coconut Turtle on Housing Complex WallThis small turtle figure can be found mounted on a wall along Makani Avenue. Keep an eye out for a distinctive housing complex to spot this target.
2Streetside Window DisplayThe window display required for the rally is located at Captain's Trophies on Momo Street. Look for a store with decorative trophy arrangements in the front window.
3Lots of Charms (After Photographing)These charms are affixed to the outer wall of a small structure positioned just west of the shrine. Take the photo to unlock their visibility.
4Shave Ice Shop PaintingInside Matsumoto Shave Ice, situated at the intersection of Sakura Street and Tsubaki Street, you will find a wall adorned with a painting representing the store's theme.
5Red Telephone Box (After Photo)This classic red telephone box is not positioned outside but inside Revolve Bar. Snap a picture to make it count toward your rally completion.
6Streetside Japanese RestaurantThe Wabi-sabi Omusubi sign is mounted above the entrance of a restaurant on Tsubaki Street, slightly north of a mailbox planter.
7On a Residential MailboxA planter featuring a Mt. Fuji design is set atop a row of wall-mounted mailboxes near the corner of Tsubaki Street and Waikiki Street.
8Outlaw's PlaygroundA large cat sculpture awaits inside the Gambling Hall of Little Japan. To reach it, pass through the outdoor seating area near the Tsubaki and Fuji Street intersection and continue down the alley.
9Wall Near CafeA section of outdoor seating near the intersection of Tsubaki Street and Fuji Street is home to matcha-themed graffiti. Look around the walls in this area to find it.
10Shinobi Sushi (After Photo)Inside Shinobi Sushi on Sakura Street, head toward the back-left section of the restaurant and glance upwards to capture the necessary image.
11Fundoshi Ramen (After Photo)The exterior of Fundoshi Ramen, a dining establishment positioned slightly east of Revolve Bar, features a mural that players must photograph.
12Ganryujima Armory (After)The display window of Ganryujima Armory, situated just past Fundoshi Ramen, contains the next subject for your photo rally.
13Mysterious Martial Arts Mark (After)Near the intersection of Fuji Street and Makani Avenue, players can locate a fence adorned with an enigmatic martial arts symbol.
14Wall Near Trolley Waiting AreaA wall mural is hidden behind Tony's Lemonade Stand, close to the corner of Waikiki Street and Makani Avenue. Capture an image of it to mark this spot off your list.
15Revolve (After)Simply take a photograph of the sign positioned above the entrance to Revolve Bar to complete this entry.
The map of the Little Japan area (Image via SEGA)
The map of the Little Japan area (Image via SEGA)

By following this guide, you should be able to locate and capture all the required elements in the Little Japan Photo Rally. With all 15 locations captured, the rally will be successfully completed.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
हिन्दी