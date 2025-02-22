How to beat the Giant Squid in Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii may be a spinoff, but it comes packed with content the franchise is known for. From over-the-top action sequences to performances and combat scenarios, this entry has it all in spades. As a modern-day pirate, Goro Majima and his crew are bound to encounter enemies when racing against time to secure some treasure. However, fans should also be ready to take on much more powerful threats like the Giant Squid.

This article will cover everything you need to know about the Giant Squid and how to beat it. With the right strategy and preparations, you can make short work of this overgrown foe and reach your destination in one piece.

How to easily defeat the Giant Squid in Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

You can't just ram your ship into the massive enemy and hope to win (Image via SEGA)

As you approach your destination at the end of chapter 4, you will encounter a giant squid in Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii. Despite being taken aback, Majima and his crew will immediately take to their battle stations, ready to fight to the death. This is where the fun begins, as you'll have to commandeer your pirate ships and give orders to the crew to defeat this massive boss.

The giant squid will reposition itself by going underwater, immediately upon appearing. This is when the radar — on the lower left side of the screen — comes in handy, as it'll show you a small red circle, indicating you are in the fight zone and the giant squid is nearby.

The priority here is to deal as much damage as you can early on by aiming for the tentacles. Your ship will be armed with a handful of weapons, but the mounted machine guns and the laser cannon are extremely effective and can deal an insane amount of damage. The tentacles will be marked red on the radar and should be your only priority. After taking it down, you can start firing at the eyes while the boss is dazed.

The Giant Squid will require you to hurt it a few times (Image via GamersPrey || SEGA)

This boss fight has several phases and will take some time to complete. It is worth noting that the Giant Squid has a few surprises up its tentacles, such as firing ink and projectiles toward your ship, making it hard for you to swerve and turn. It can also fight back by burning your ship with fire attacks.

Nevertheless, learning the attack patterns is easy, and the boss doesn't have an extensive set of moves. Whenever the squid emerges from the water, you can spot red blips and this will buy you enough time to escape the danger zone. For a rickety pirate ship, your ride has impressive speed, and you can boost it to get away from danger or to close the gap.

The giant squid is not the hardest boss fight in the game, and you can repeat the same strategy to get the job done. However, it is worth noting that your crew and equipment are the defining factors for this fight.

Prepping the ship and crew

You can improve your chances of winning if you invest in the right weapons for your ship (Image via SEGA)

One of the good things about Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is that you can upgrade Goromaru's ship. You can access a menu for upgrading your vessel on the docks of the mainland or lighthouses by the sea. However, this is not cheap, and you should try and earn enough money to build the ultimate ship capable of naval warfare.

You can also improve your ship's firepower by visiting Julie's Gearworks. The Laser Cannon is a powerful weapon with impressive firepower and can make short work of anything standing in your way, like the Giant Squid.

Still, a ship is only as good as its crew, and Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii has introduced a handful of great crew members with unique character traits. Crewmates like the Bartender, Elizabeth, and Misaki are excellent shooters; however, their reputation makes them quite difficult to recruit.

If you haven't encountered these guys in your playthrough, there are other crew members, who are easier to get. It is worth noting that they may not be the best, but they are far from your worst options. Ikari's traits make him a good candidate as a crew member or even as a first mate, given his high attack stats.

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is available on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Steam. For more related articles, check these out:

