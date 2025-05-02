Oblivion Remastered vs. Clair Obscur Expedition 33: Which RPG should you play first on Xbox Game Pass

Oblivion Remastered and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 have both made a massive impact since launching on Xbox Game Pass. It's been less than a month since both were released, and they have been climbing the charts on various platforms. Fans and critics alike have praised their visuals, storytelling, and the fact that they are available to play on the Xbox Game Pass at no additional cost.

With two great adventures available, many would be wondering which one they should play first. While it's very difficult to give a clear answer to this, since both are pretty much masterpieces, Clair Obscur Expedition 33 stands out as a fresh and original experience that should be explored first.

On that note, here’s a brief overview of both games and why starting with Expedition 33 on Xbox Game Pass makes more sense.

Note: This article is subjective and solely represents the writer's opinion. Additionally, there are some spoilers for both titles ahead. Read at your own risk.

Why you should play Clair Obscur Expedition 33 first on Xbox Game Pass

To clarify again, both games are absolutely worth playing, and it’s a tough choice. However, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 offers a completely new and original experience, while The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered is a modern upgrade of a classic.

Despite being made by a relatively small team, Expedition 33 delivers high-quality storytelling, breathtaking visuals, and unique gameplay systems like no other. Everything from the voice acting to the art style feels handcrafted with passion.

Playing Clair Obscur Expedition 33 first just makes sense as it's a brand new experience for RPG fans, whereas Oblivion Remastered is more of a nostalgic return. Moreover, people might find the story of Expedition 33 more touching and deep.

Importantly, both games launched on day one on Xbox Game Pass, making it far more affordable for players who want to try both without breaking the bank.

Lore of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Set on the mysterious island of Lumière, the game tells the story of a society that is living under the ritual of Gommage. In this ritual, a mystical figure known as the Paintress paints a number every year on a large monolith. Every person of that age vanishes from existence, and no one can do anything about it. This has continued for decades, and the number is now close to 33.

You start by playing as Gustave, an engineer with just one year left to live. He joins Expedition 33, a group that is determined to stop the Gommage and take down the Paintress. You explore the truth behind the Paintress and face many emotional highs and lows throughout the game. The title’s stunning music and voice acting make it even more impactful.

Lore of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered

Oblivion Remastered is a modern upgrade of the legendary 2006 open-world RPG by Bethesda. The game is set in the heart of Tamriel, in the province of Cyrodil. The Emperor gets assassinated, and mysterious gates to the realm of Oblivion begin opening across the land, threatening the entire world.

You play as a prisoner who gets caught in the middle of this all, and your role is to close the Oblivion before the whole world gets consumed by it. The remaster is more than just a visual overhaul, as it brings significantly improved performance, a friendly interface, and some tweaks to the gameplay mechanics as well.

In conclusion, both games are amazing RPGs with some unforgettable moments. If you have the Xbox Game Pass, you're lucky to have access to both of them. It is recommended to start with Expedition 33, and then take your time to dive into Oblivion Remastered next.

Do not rush, as both are meant to be explored slowly so that you can experience everything. If you are interested in trying them, you can get the Xbox Game Pass here.

