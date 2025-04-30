Oblivion Remastered has taken the community by storm, with fans praising its improved visuals and smoother performance. Whether you are a veteran or just stepping into Tamriel for the first time, there's never been a better time to experience a true RPG. If you're new and looking for a good starter guide, the Knight is one of the most reliable classes in the game.

On that note, here’s the best Knight build in The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and represent the writer's opinion.

How to create the best Knight build in Oblivion Remastered

Best race

The best race for the Knight build is Imperial. Imperials offer a +10 bonus to Blade and Restoration, which are crucial for offense and survivability. Moreover, the Star of the West power drains enemy fatigue, and Imperials also get +5 to Mercantile, fitting the noble background of a Knight.

Imperial is the best race for Knights (Image via YouTube || @MySpaceGuide)

Alternatively, Nords and Redguards are pretty good choices too. However, they are not as balanced as Imperial and lack combat effectiveness.

Best birthsign

Choosing The Warrior birthsign is highly recommended for a permanent +10 bonus to Strength and Endurance. This boosts your melee damage, carrying capacity, and health gain per level.

The Warrior birthsign is recommended (Image via YouTube || @MySpaceGuide)

Other signs, like The Lady, may offer temporary boosts, but The Warrior's stat bonus is way better and consistent.

Best attributes

Your primary attributes for the Knight should be Endurance and Strength. Endurance increases your health gain per level and governs Heavy Armor and Block. Meanwhile, Strength improves melee damage, carrying capacity, and governs Blade and Blunt.

The Knight's attributes (Image via YouTube || @MySpaceGuide)

Players are recommended to max out the Endurance to 100 as early as possible, as health gain isn't retroactive. Once done, focus on Strength and Personality.

Best skills

Here are the best major skills for the Knight in Oblivion Remastered:

Blade : Primary source of damage.

: Primary source of damage. Block : Essential for defense and shield play.

: Essential for defense and shield play. Heavy Armor : Increases survivability.

: Increases survivability. Blunt : Secondary weapon.

: Secondary weapon. Hand-to-Hand : Utility skill for disarming.

: Utility skill for disarming. Illusion : Great for light, rally, and detecting life.

: Great for light, rally, and detecting life. Speechcraft: Useful for dialogue and better prices.

Choosing these skills makes your character more powerful, durable, and socially capable.

Best weapons

As a Knight, it's best to focus on one-handed swords. The Steel Longsword would be the best option in the early game as it has frost damage and slows enemies down. During the mid-game, you can switch to Elven Longsword for the great damage-to-weight ratio. In the late game, aim for either Ebony Blade or the Daedric Longsword, both of which are two of the strongest one-handed weapons in the game.

Best armor

Players are recommended to start with the Steel Armor, then upgrade to Orcish mid-game. The best late-game option is Ebony Armor, which offers excellent defense without the heavy weight. A good alternative to Ebony would be the Daedric Armor, but its visual style does not match the Knight very well.

Best spells

Use magic to support your combat. Here are some of the best spells for this build:

Alteration: Feather, Shield

Feather, Shield Illusion: Candlelight, Detect Life

These spells enhance survivability and battlefield awareness in the game without breaking immersion.

That's everything you need to know to make the best Knight build in Oblivion Remastered. However, players should keep experimenting to find the best attributes and weapons that complement their playstyle. Consider this guide as a good starting point.

