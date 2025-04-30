The Witchhunter build in Oblivion Remastered specialises in combining magic with long-ranged weapons. It is excellent for those who wish to develop their offensive capabilities and become a deadly fighter in the game. Here is a detailed overview of the best Witchhunter build in Oblivion Remastered.
Best Race and Birthsign
Race: High Elf
This is the best race to pick for a Witchhunter build in Oblivion Remastered owing to their high Intelligence stats and Magicka bonus.
Birthsign: The Mage
Their permanent 50 Magicka bonus is essential for your build.
Major skills
- Acrobatics - Increased movement mechanics.
- Alteration - Use powerful magic on your surroundings for your benefit.
- Conjuration - Use powerful summoning spells.
- Destruction - Useful for offensive magic use.
- Marksman - Improved long-range combat capabilities.
Minor skills
- Athletics - To improve maneuverability.
- Sneak - Helps you get better positioning before engaging in combat.
- Alchemy - To make the best potions necessary.
Best early-game gear to use
- Frostwyrm Bow - Best long-range weapon for the early game.
- Saviour’s Hide - Offers 25% magic resistance.
Best late-game gear to use
- Daedric Bow (20 damage)
- Elven Armor/Custom enchanted Elven Armor
Best spells to use
- Absorb Attribute - Intelligence: Transfers 5 Intelligence points from the target to the caster for 20 seconds.
- Absorb Magicka - Transfer 10 Magicka from the target to the caster.
- Absorb Skill - Marksman: Transfers 15 Marksman skill points from the target to the caster for 10 seconds.
- Arctic Blow - Deals 80 frost damage to a target.
- Bound Bow - Summons and equips a Daedric Bow for 15 seconds.
- Dominate Creature - Commands a creature of Level 9 or lower to fight for you for 30 seconds.
- Legendary Dispel - Dispels any magic effect.
Best potions to use
- Restore Intelligence
- Shield
- Fortify Intelligence
- Fortify Magicka, Restore Magicka, Fortify Health, Restore Health, Restore Fatigue
Pros and cons of the Witchhunter build in Oblivion Remastered
The Witchhunter build in Oblivion Remastered is an extremely powerful offensive build. You can build your character to be an expert in long-ranged combat using both weapons and spells, making you a primary damage dealer.
The main drawback of the Witchhunter build in Oblivion Remastered is the defensive options. Considering you wear light armor for improved athletics and acrobatics, you will be forced to use defensive spells and potions to make up for it.
