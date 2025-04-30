The Witchhunter build in Oblivion Remastered specialises in combining magic with long-ranged weapons. It is excellent for those who wish to develop their offensive capabilities and become a deadly fighter in the game. Here is a detailed overview of the best Witchhunter build in Oblivion Remastered.

Ad

Disclaimer: This article solely reflects the writer's personal opinion.

Best Race and Birthsign

Race: High Elf

This is the best race to pick for a Witchhunter build in Oblivion Remastered owing to their high Intelligence stats and Magicka bonus.

Birthsign: The Mage

The Witchhunter class in Oblivion Remastered (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bethesda Softworks)

Their permanent 50 Magicka bonus is essential for your build.

Ad

Trending

Also read: Best Stealth-Mage build in Oblivion Remastered

Major skills

Acrobatics - Increased movement mechanics.

- Increased movement mechanics. Alteration - Use powerful magic on your surroundings for your benefit.

- Use powerful magic on your surroundings for your benefit. Conjuration - Use powerful summoning spells.

- Use powerful summoning spells. Destruction - Useful for offensive magic use.

- Useful for offensive magic use. Marksman - Improved long-range combat capabilities.

Minor skills

Athletics - To improve maneuverability.

- To improve maneuverability. Sneak - Helps you get better positioning before engaging in combat.

- Helps you get better positioning before engaging in combat. Alchemy - To make the best potions necessary.

Ad

Also check out: How to complete the Paranoia side quest in Oblivion Remastered: All choices explained

Best early-game gear to use

Frostwyrm Bow - Best long-range weapon for the early game.

- Best long-range weapon for the early game. Saviour’s Hide - Offers 25% magic resistance.

Best late-game gear to use

Daedric Bow (20 damage)

Elven Armor/Custom enchanted Elven Armor

Best spells to use

Absorb Attribute - Intelligence : Transfers 5 Intelligence points from the target to the caster for 20 seconds.

: Transfers 5 Intelligence points from the target to the caster for 20 seconds. Absorb Magicka - Transfer 10 Magicka from the target to the caster.

- Transfer 10 Magicka from the target to the caster. Absorb Skill - Marksman : Transfers 15 Marksman skill points from the target to the caster for 10 seconds.

: Transfers 15 Marksman skill points from the target to the caster for 10 seconds. Arctic Blow - Deals 80 frost damage to a target.

- Deals 80 frost damage to a target. Bound Bow - Summons and equips a Daedric Bow for 15 seconds.

- Summons and equips a Daedric Bow for 15 seconds. Dominate Creature - Commands a creature of Level 9 or lower to fight for you for 30 seconds.

- Commands a creature of Level 9 or lower to fight for you for 30 seconds. Legendary Dispel - Dispels any magic effect.

Ad

Check out: How to cure diseases in Oblivion Remastered

Best potions to use

Restore Intelligence

Shield

Fortify Intelligence

Fortify Magicka, Restore Magicka, Fortify Health, Restore Health, Restore Fatigue

Pros and cons of the Witchhunter build in Oblivion Remastered

The Witchhunter build in Oblivion Remastered is an extremely powerful offensive build. You can build your character to be an expert in long-ranged combat using both weapons and spells, making you a primary damage dealer.

Ad

The main drawback of the Witchhunter build in Oblivion Remastered is the defensive options. Considering you wear light armor for improved athletics and acrobatics, you will be forced to use defensive spells and potions to make up for it.

Read more:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shrayan Mitra Shrayan is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda but he started his career as a Dental Surgeon. A lifelong love of video games culminated in him choosing to follow his heart. When it comes to his work, he enjoys creating original content and delivering timely news from trustworthy sources.



When it comes to the esports scene, Shrayan closely follows pro Valorant tournaments and can’t get enough of how entertaining they are to watch and how much he can learn, especially from his favorite team—Paper Rex. That he’s inspired by Tarik and Benjyfishy’s versatile and competitive nature is a testament to this. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.