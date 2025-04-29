Oblivion Remastered: All classes, explained

Classes in Oblivion Remastered are one of the first things you need to pick. It is important to select the right class from the beginning, as it will ultimately dictate the type of build you can go for later on. The in-game classes have been divided into three categories, namely, Combat, Magic, and Stealth.

This article will list all the classes in Oblivion Remastered.

List of all classes in Oblivion Remastered

Combat

Warrior

Warrior class (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Bethesda Softworks)

Warriors are efficient tanks and damage dealers. This is the class to pick if you wish to be a frontline warrior with excellent close-range combat ability. The favored attributes are Strength and Endurance.

Barbarian

Barbarian class (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Bethesda Softworks)

Barbarians are light-armored close-range combatants who excel in dealing damage while also being agile. Their favored attributes are Strength and Speed.

Crusader

Crusader class (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Bethesda Softworks)

Crusaders are essentially support tanks. They are frontline warriors who are adept at healing and restoration spells. Their favored attributes are Strength and Willpower.

Knight

Knight class (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Bethesda Softworks)

Knights are masters of swords and magic. They are the perfectly balanced aggressive archetype if you are a fan of both weapons and spells. Furthermore, their personality trait make them excellent role-playing characters. Their favored attributes are Strength and Personality.

Archer

Archer class (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Bethesda Softworks)

Archers are the class to pick in Oblivion Remastered if you wish to make a long-range combatant build. They are specialists with bows and are extremely agile in battle. Their favored attributes are Agility and Strength.

Scout

Scout class (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Bethesda Softworks)

Scouts are movement experts in Oblivion Remastered. They are also extremely reliable with their Armorer and Alchemy skills, making them good supports. Their favored attributes are Speed and Endurance.

Rogue

Rogue class (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Bethesda Softworks)

Rogues are one of the most agile classes in Oblivion Remastered and excel in Illusion Spells. Their favored attributes are Speed and Personality.

Magic

Mage

Mage class (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Bethesda Softworks)

The Mage is the best class to pick for mastering spells, especially summoning spells. Their favored attributes are Intelligence and Willpower.

Sorcerer

Sorcerer class (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Bethesda Softworks)

Sorcerers are essentially tanky spell users. If you are a fan of spells but also wish to build a heavy-armored frontline warrior, then this is the class for you. Their favored attributes are Intelligence and Endurance.

Battlemage

Battlemage class (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Bethesda Softworks)

Battlemage is more of a defensive class in Oblivion Remastered. Their mastery over spells (defensive and conjuration) makes them excellent warriors and support characters. Their favored attributes are Strength and Intelligence.

Healer

Healer class (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Bethesda Softworks)

As the name suggests, Healers are the masters of Restoration spells. Their favored attributes are Personality and Willpower.

Spellsword

Spellsword class (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Bethesda Softworks)

Spellswords are the perfect balance between magic and melee fighters. Their prowess over spells and swords is unmatched. The favored attributes of this class are Willpower and Endurance.

Witchhunter

Witchhunter class (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Bethesda Softworks)

Witchhunters are ranged magic users in Oblivion Remastered. Their strengths lie in using bows and support spells to enhance their long-range combat skills while also being agile. Their favored attributes are Intelligence and Agility.

Nightblade

Nightblade class (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Bethesda Softworks)

Nightblades are primarily magic users with enhanced sneak ability. They are best suited for a Stealth-Mage or Assassin-Mage build. Their favored attributes are Willpower and Speed.

Stealth

Thief

Thief class (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Bethesda Softworks)

Thieves are masters at sneaking. They can also sell their stolen goods at fences for some extra gold. Their favored attributes are Speed and Agility.

Agent

Agent class (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Bethesda Softworks)

Agents are the perfect role-playing characters. Their personality trait makes for good communicators, making them excellent for stealth missions. Their favored attributes are Personality and Agility.

Acrobat

Acrobat class (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Bethesda Softworks)

Acrobats, as the name suggests, rely on their maneuverability to take advantage in fights. You can build a ranged or a melee warrior according to your preference. Their favored attributes are Agility and Endurance.

Assassin

Assassin class (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Bethesda Softworks)

Another excellent sneak character, Assassins are best for taking down unsuspecting enemies. Furthermore, their Alchemy trait makes them good potion makers, which can further make them excellent supports. Their favored attributes are Speed and Intelligence.

Monk

Monk class (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Bethesda Softworks)

If you do not wish to use weapons in Oblivion Remastered, Monks are the class to pick. They are fist-fighters who rely on quick movement in battle. Their favored attributes are Agility and Willpower.

Pilgrim

Pilgrim class (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Bethesda Softworks)

Pilgrims are the class to pick if you want to avoid combat at all costs. They are good for exploring and make decent support characters. Their favored attributes are Personality and Endurance.

Bard

Bard class (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Bethesda Softworks)

Bard is best explained as “Jack of all trades, master of none.” They are decent at spells, melee combat, ranged combat, and even have the personality attribute for favorable interactions. Their favored attributes are Personality and Intelligence.

