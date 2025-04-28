To become a deadly shadow in The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered, you must build the perfect assassin. A proper assassin build involves stealth, speed, and hitting hard before the enemy even knows you’re there. As Oblivion Remastered polishes the old systems, sneaking around and landing critical hits feel better than ever.

This guide will help you create the best Assassin build in Oblivion Remastered.

How to create the best Assassin build in Oblivion Remastered

Best birthsign

For a true assassin, the Shadow birthsign is a top choice. It grants you a 60-second invisibility power once per day, perfect for tough missions or slipping past tricky guards.

The Shadow birthsign in Oblivion Remastered (Image via Bethesda Softworks || YouTube/@MySpaceGuide)

If you prefer passive buffs, the Thief is also excellent, boosting Agility, Luck, and Speed — all crucial for stealth gameplay. Pick The Shadow if you want a reliable escape tool, or The Thief if you want consistent stat bonuses for stealth gameplay.

Best race

Bosmer are perfect if you like archery, offering natural bonuses to Sneak, Marksman, and Light Armor. On the other hand, Khajiit are the masters of stealth and agility, making them slightly better for sneaky gameplay.

The Khajiit Race in Oblivion Remastered (Image via Bethesda Softworks || YouTube/@MySpaceGuide)

To blend archery and melee kills, choose Bosmer. If you want to be an invisible ghost in the night, go for Khajiit.

Best attributes

The main attributes you should focus on are Agility and Speed (Image via Bethesda Softworks || YouTube/@MySpaceGuide)

The main attributes you should invest in are Agility and Speed. Agility boosts your Sneak and Marksman effectiveness, making your attacks more accurate and deadlier. Speed helps you move faster while sneaking and makes quick getaways much easier. Endurance is a good secondary focus — it gives you more health and better survivability if things go wrong.

Best class

You can either pick the pre-made Assassin class or make a custom class with Stealth specialization. Choosing custom lets you fine-tune things a little better, although the default Assassin is already solid.

Best skills

If you build your own, make sure your Major Skills include:

Sneak : A high Sneak skill lets you land devastating critical hits and stay undetected.

: A high Sneak skill lets you land devastating critical hits and stay undetected. Blade : For quick, deadly melee kills with daggers or shortswords.

: For quick, deadly melee kills with daggers or shortswords. Marksman : Ideal for silent ranged takedowns.

: Ideal for silent ranged takedowns. Light Armor : Keeps you protected without making noise.

: Keeps you protected without making noise. Alchemy : Lets you craft poisons to add extra punch to your attacks.

: Lets you craft poisons to add extra punch to your attacks. Security : Crucial for picking locks and accessing restricted areas.

: Crucial for picking locks and accessing restricted areas. Acrobatics: Helps you move around easily, jump over obstacles, and escape if spotted.

These skills let you deal massive damage, move silently, and break into any place without trouble.

Best weapons

For melee, grab a Daedric Dagger or a Daedric Shortsword — they’re fast, light, and hit hard with sneak attack bonuses. For ranged attacks, a Daedric Bow is excellent, but you should try to get the Shadowhunt bow from the Dark Brotherhood questline early on.

Always keep poisons ready from your Alchemy work to coat your weapons, making your first strike even deadlier.

Best armor

Stick with Light Armor at all times. Heavy armor makes too much noise and slows you down. The best armor to use early on is the Shrouded Armor set you get by joining the Dark Brotherhood. It’s built for stealth assassins, offering bonuses to Sneak and Blade.

Later, you can mix and match enchanted Light Armor pieces if you want extra boosts to Agility or Stealth. Always prioritize gear that keeps you light, quiet, and lethal.

The assassin build in Oblivion Remastered is ideal for gamers who enjoy strategic gameplay, surprise attacks, and escaping without leaving a trace.

