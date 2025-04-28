Oblivion Remastered: Best early-game weapons, ranked

Soon after starting your Oblivion Remastered journey, you must look for powerful gear to get you through the levels. Most important of these is your primary weapon. There are numerous options that you can acquire in the game, but a few are significantly more powerful than the others.

Ad

Having said that, this article lists the best early-game weapons in Oblivion Remastered and ranks them from worst to best.

Disclaimer: This article solely reflects the writer's personal opinion.

Early-game weapons in Oblivion Remastered ranked from worst to best

5) Iron Claymore

Iron Claymore in Oblivion Remastered (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Bethesda Softworks)

This two-handed weapon has a decent combination of damage and weight, making it a powerful choice for the early game. As one of The Blade weapons, the Iron Claymore is usually found as random loot in the game.

Ad

Trending

Although in the initial stages, the base weapon should be good enough, you can even make it stronger by applying enchantments, which will help you in the long run.

Also read: Best Sword-and-Shield build in OR

4) Akaviri Katana

Akaviri Katana in Oblivion Remastered (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Bethesda Softworks)

The Akaviri Katana is one of the first weapons that you unlock in the game through the main quest. This iconic weapon becomes available once you finish a series of quests to join The Blades, which opens the barracks of Cloud Ruler Temple. Here you can acquire your first Akaviri Katana.

Ad

This one-handed weapon is a powerful tool to use during the early game, especially if you have access to enchantments. It is important to note that there is also a two-handed version called the Akaviri Dai-Katana, which has more damage and longer reach, if you are willing to go for a two-handed build.

3) Dremora Mace

Dremora Mace in Oblivion Remastered (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Bethesda Softworks)

Another one-handed weapon, the Dremora Mace hits hard but is on the heavier side. It has strong stagger potential and is especially useful against heavily armored enemies.

Ad

To acquire this weapon, you will need to get it off the hands of Dremora enemies. You can either use a “Disintegrate weapon” spell or get it off a dying Dremora, although the latter requires precise timing. This mace can also be found in some Oblivion gates.

Check out: All Spell vendor locations in OR

2) Frostwyrm Bow

Frostwyrm Bow in Oblivion Remastered (Image via Bethesda Softworks || YouTube@ConCon)

This is by far the best bow you can acquire in the early stages of Oblivion Remastered. If you are a fan of long-range weapons, this is the one for you.

Ad

To acquire it, head north of Cheydinhal to Dive Rock, which is located just north of Aerin’s Camp. From here, loot the supplies to gather whatever items you need and head east to locate the Uderfrykte Matron (a frost giant). Kill this enemy and loot its body to find the Frostwyrm Bow.

Also check out: Can you get married in OR?

1) Umbra Sword

Umbra Sword and Armor loot in Oblivion Remastered (Image via Bethesda Softworks || YouTube@ConCon)

The Umbra Sword is the best early game weapon you can find in Oblivion Remastered. It has the highest base damage out of all swords in the game, making it extremely powerful in the right hands.

Ad

To acquire this sword, head to the Imperial City Waterfront and move southwest past Lake Rumore until you reach the gate of Vindasel. Kill the two guards and enter the dungeon. At the end of this dungeon (filled with rats, crabs, and traps), you will find Umbra.

Engage her in combat from afar, with a spell or a long-ranged weapon, and lure her to the city where the guards will attack and kill her. Loot her body to find the Umbra Sword and the rest of the Umbra armor set.

Ad

It is important to note that fighting Umbra on your own as a low-level player is highly risky and will almost always end in defeat.

Read more Oblivion Remastered articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shrayan Mitra Shrayan is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda but he started his career as a Dental Surgeon. A lifelong love of video games culminated in him choosing to follow his heart. When it comes to his work, he enjoys creating original content and delivering timely news from trustworthy sources.



When it comes to the esports scene, Shrayan closely follows pro Valorant tournaments and can’t get enough of how entertaining they are to watch and how much he can learn, especially from his favorite team—Paper Rex. That he’s inspired by Tarik and Benjyfishy’s versatile and competitive nature is a testament to this. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.