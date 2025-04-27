Best Sword-and-Shield build in Oblivion Remastered

If you enjoy charging into battle, sword in one hand and shield in the other, then the Sword-and-Shield build in The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered should be perfect for you. This setup is all about classic warrior gameplay – you deal heavy melee damage, shrug off enemy attacks, and outlast opponents in brutal fights.

This guide will walk you through how to create a powerful Sword-and-Shield build for The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered.

Sword-and-Shield build in Oblivion Remastered

The Sword-and-Shield build in Oblivion Remastered is simple, reliable, and satisfying (Image via Bethesda Softworks //YouTube@Its Shatter)

The Sword-and-Shield build in Oblivion Remastered focuses on using a sword for high damage and a shield to block incoming attacks. It’s simple but super effective. You absorb blows, hit hard, and outlast enemies in fights.

What race should you consider?

We recommend going with Nord, as they’re practically made for this. Nords come with +10 Strength, +10 Endurance, +5 Blade, and +5 Heavy Armor, which are all perfect for a melee warrior. Strength gives you extra damage, Endurance boosts your health, and their natural frost resistance is a nice bonus in some fights.

Important attributes to choose

You’ll mainly want to boost:

Strength : This increases your sword damage and carry weight. More Strength means harder hits and more loot you can haul around.

: This increases your sword damage and carry weight. More Strength means harder hits and more loot you can haul around. Endurance: Adds to your health pool and fatigue, meaning you can take more hits and stand longer in drawn-out fights.

Always sleep after gaining 10 major skill increases. This way, you’ll maximize your +5 bonus per level in Strength and Endurance and grow tougher much faster.

Class and skills

The Swordmaster is the best class for a Sword-and-Shield build in Oblivion Remastered. Pick this custom class with these Major Skills:

Blade : Your main source of damage.

: Your main source of damage. Block : Reduces incoming damage when you use a shield.

: Reduces incoming damage when you use a shield. Heavy Armor : Increases defense and lets you take more punishment.

: Increases defense and lets you take more punishment. Armorer : Lets you repair your gear anywhere.

: Lets you repair your gear anywhere. Restoration : Heal yourself between fights.

: Heal yourself between fights. Athletics : Helps you run, dodge, and manage fatigue.

: Helps you run, dodge, and manage fatigue. Destruction: Good for casting Weakness spells to soften enemies.

Specialization: Always choose Combat for that extra oomph in melee abilities.

Weapons

Early game : Grab a Steel Longsword from the sewers or buy it from merchants right after the tutorial.

: Grab a Steel Longsword from the sewers or buy it from merchants right after the tutorial. Mid game : Go for the Honorblade of Chorrol (you get it from a quest in Chorrol). It’s a beastly sword for the midgame.

: Go for the Honorblade of Chorrol (you get it from a quest in Chorrol). It’s a beastly sword for the midgame. Late game: Either hunt down Umbra (via Clavicus Vile’s quest at level 20+) or win Goldbrand from Boethia’s quest (also at level 20+). Both are top-tier choices.

Shields

Early game : Loot an Iron Shield from random bandits.

: Loot an Iron Shield from random bandits. Mid game : Buy the Tower of the Nine shield from Stonewall Shields in the Imperial City.

: Buy the Tower of the Nine shield from Stonewall Shields in the Imperial City. Late game: Work toward getting the Escutcheon of Chorrol at level 25+. It’s one of the best shields in the game.

Armor

Early game: Start with Iron Armor (easy to loot early).

Start with Iron Armor (easy to loot early). Mid game: Upgrade to Ebony Armor.

Upgrade to Ebony Armor. Late game: End with Daedric Armor for insane defense stats.

Enchantments

Look for gear or enchant items with:

Fortify Strength : Hit even harder.

: Hit even harder. Fortify Block : Make your shield even more effective.

: Make your shield even more effective. Resist Magic: Shrug off nasty enemy spells.

Factions

Fighters Guild (Chorrol): Tons of melee-based quests and solid early-game gear.

(Chorrol): Tons of melee-based quests and solid early-game gear. Knights of the Nine (Anvil): Get Crusader armor, perfect for a paladin-style warrior.

(Anvil): Get Crusader armor, perfect for a paladin-style warrior. Arena (Imperial City): Great practice and fast gold if you want to hone your combat skills early.

The Sword-and-Shield build in Oblivion Remastered is simple, reliable, and extremely satisfying to use. You’ll crush enemies with heavy sword swings, block almost all incoming attacks, and heal yourself back into the fight.

With the right training, gear, and a bit of strategy, you’ll be an unstoppable force roaming the lands of Cyrodiil.

