How to reach and unlock Frostcrag Spire in Oblivion Remastered

Frostcrag Spire serves as one of the player homes in The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered. Apart from being a shelter, this place grants access to the Vault, which contains a lot of storage space. There’s also an Alchemy Lab with the Altar of Enchanting and Spellmaking, making this one of the most sought-after locations.

This article will help you locate and reach the Frostcrag Spire, while also explaining how to unlock the tower once you reach it.

How to reach Frostcrag Spire in Oblivion Remastered

Spire location (Image via mapgenie)

The Frostcrag Spire was originally a part of the Wizard's Tower DLC in Oblivion, but since Oblivion Remastered includes everything, you can unlock the location fairly early.

If this is your first time playing the game, reaching the location can be tricky. The spire is on top of a huge mountain with no visible road leading toward it. Start by heading east of Bruma by the road.

After the path splits across two roads, head straight toward the Gnoll Mountain. At this point, you should be able to spot the massive tower on a mountain and simply have to follow the general direction.

You can spam jump to climb the mountain with ease or go around until you find a stable path to continue. Both ways will lead you toward the spire.

How to unlock Frostcrag Spire in Oblivion Remastered

Atronach Altar (image via YouTube @Jade-PG || Bethesda Softworks)

After you reach the castle, you’ll automatically unlock the quest for the Frostcrag Spire. From here, either lockpick the door to enter your new home or find the key for the spire.

Note that lockpicking can be hard, and while you can certainly try to get in this way, we recommend getting the key for the spire. To find this key, simply go around the castle to find a small camp.

Depending on the route you take, you may have come across the camp first. Loot the chest in the camp to find the key and let yourself in. Upon entering the spire, you will encounter a book on a frozen hand. Read the book to make the tower your new home.

